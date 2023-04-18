Home / India News / BREAKING: Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes, reports AFP
BREAKING: Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes, reports AFP

india news
Updated on Apr 18, 2023 06:59 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 18, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Supreme Court to hear pleas on validation of same-sex marriages

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing a batch of petitions on the legalisation of same-sex marriage from Tuesday.

  • Apr 18, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Top Kremlin critic sentenced to 25 years in prison for denouncing Ukraine war

    A Russian court on Monday convicted top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. of treason for publicly denouncing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

  • Apr 18, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    Brazil rejects US criticism on Ukraine war views, defends ties with Russia

    Brazil defended ties with Russia while rejecting US criticism Tuesday after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made recent comments suggesting the West had been "encouraging" war by arming Ukraine.

  • Apr 18, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes

    Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800.

Anurag Thakur slams opposition for criticising Atiq, Ashraf killings

Published on Apr 18, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

Union minister of information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)
ByManjiri Chitre

Cumin prices hit eye-watering 600/kg as spice inflation bites

Published on Apr 18, 2023 06:14 AM IST

A silver lining is that farmers are getting a fair share of the market price due to a twist in how the spices market functions.

In Gujarat's Una, the nerve centre of India's spice trade, prices of cumin shot to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,000 quintal (100 kg) last week.(Unsplash)
ByZia Haq, Maulik Pathak

Where is Mukul Roy? Son says TMC leader is 'untraceable'

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy has gone missing and is “untraceable” since late Monday evening, his son Subhargshu Roy said.

Mukul Roy returned to the TMC in June 2021.
ByAniruddha Dhar

Accused in Kerala train arson case was highly radicalised: SIT

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:59 AM IST

The accused was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

Accused Shahrukh Saifi is a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

UGC set to release rules, portal for foreign varsity campuses in May

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:56 AM IST

In January, the higher education regulator had released draft regulations allowing foreign universities to operate in the country. The draft rules sought to provide autonomy in admissions and fees.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar says the final touches are being given to the regulations and they will be released sometime in May (PTI)
ByFareeha Iftikhar

Nagaland CM gets SC notice for ‘violating’ 33% women quota law

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:54 AM IST

The state assembly had on March 29 repealed the 2001 law, leading to cancellation of municipal elections proposed to be held next month

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas

KCR to address third rally in Maharashtra on April 24, silent on Karnataka polls

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:54 AM IST

In an attempt to expand presence across the country, BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a rally at Aurangabad on April 24.

Telangana CM to hold rally in Aurangabad on April 24. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Viveka murder case: Telangana HC asks CBI not to question Avinash Reddy till Tuesday evening

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Telangana HC on Monday directed the CBI to question YS Avinash Reddy only after 4 pm on Tuesday, in connection with the murder of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, people familiar with the matter said.

Telangana HC directs CBI not to question YS Avinash Reddy till Tuesday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

84 swing seats may seal poll fortunes in Karnataka

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 05:05 AM IST

Data suggests that Ron is among the 84 assembly seats where the winning party has changed every election since 2008.

An analysis of the swing, or flip seats shows that the BJP was able to win the most of these seats in Lingayat dominated regions and coastal Karnataka while the JD (S) won most of them in southern Karnataka. (PTI)
ByChetan Chauhan

8 held for killing 2 in violence-hit C’garh village

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad were found at a mine, a few kilometres away from the village on April 11, three days after it was rocked by communal violence.

Violence had erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the village on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren. (Representative photo)
ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur

Home ministry keeps a watch on situation in UP after Atiq killing

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The ministry of home affairs is keeping an eye on law and order-related developments in Uttar Pradesh after the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf by three assailants on Saturday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Police personnel deployed outside the Kasari Masari office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Police intensify search for Atiq’s wife

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh police have shifted their focus to tracing slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s absconding wife Shaista Parveen, and are surprised she did not either surrender or turn up for the burials of her son or those of her husband and brother-in-law.

HT Image
ByFarhan Ahmed Siddiqui, Prayagraj

NIA to take over probe into attack on Indian mission in London in March

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 05:08 AM IST

The Delhi Police, which registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), are currently investigating the case.

On March 19, the national flag at the Indian high commission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Gyanvapi complex: Hold meet on Muslim side’s plea on ritual, says SC to collector

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said that the district collector will convene a meeting with representatives of the mosque management committee and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

The bench said that all the parties should sit together and come up with a proper working arrangement, and the court could then pass an order by consensus of all the parties (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Syndicate of IT officers with businessmen and hawala traders must be unearthed: SC

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A bench, headed by justice Surya Kant, underlined that corruption poses a serious threat to society and must be dealt with iron hands.

Setting aside the December 2022 order of the Gujarat high court granting protection from arrest to the income tax officer accused of demanding and accepting a bribe from a businessman, the top court noted that the high court erred in brushing aside the allegations lightly. (HT Photo)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
