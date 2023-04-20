Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemen's Sanaa, says report
Live

LIVE: At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemen's Sanaa, says report

india news
Updated on Apr 20, 2023 07:22 AM IST

  • Breaking news highlights, April 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 20 Apr 2023 07:22 AM

    Tim Cook to inaugurate Apple's Delhi store today

    Apple CEO Tim Cook will inaugurate the tech giant's retail store, Apple Saket, in New Delhi on Thursday which will be second in the country after the one in Mumbai that was opened two days back. 

  • Thu, 20 Apr 2023 07:13 AM

    At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemen's Sanaa: Report

    At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa as hundreds gathered in a school to receive $9 per person in aid, Reuters reported on Thursday citing the official media of the Houthi movement and witnesses.

    The stampede took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.