India reports 12,591 new Covid cases today, 20% more than yesterday

India reported over 12,000 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, an increase of nearly 2,000 compared to yesterday. As many as 12,591 cases were registered, the daily Covid report shared by the government showed. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65286 – 0.14% percent of the total cases. India reported over 10,000 cases for first time this week on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

This is a significant spike compared to the Wednesday's data which showed a total of 10,542 cases, as per the union health ministry's website. Previously, cases marginally dipped earlier this week with 7,633 new infections reported on Tuesday and 9,111 on Monday.

The government data said a total of 40 deaths were reported today, two more than yesterday.

