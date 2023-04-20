Home / India News / At least 3-4 soldiers dead as Army truck catches fire in J&K's Poonch

At least 3-4 soldiers dead as Army truck catches fire in J&K's Poonch

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 20, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Initial reports suggested that a lightning strike may caused the blaze in the Indian Army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian falls in Poonch.

At least three to four soldiers were killed after an Indian Army vehicle caught fire on Thursday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources. Initial reports suggested that a lightning strike may caused the blaze in the truck at Bhata Dhurian falls in Mendhar sub division amidst heavy rains in the hilly area.

Indian army vehicle catches fire in J&K. (ANI)

The Commander of the 13 sector Rashtriya Rifles has rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, the sources added.

More details awaited.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir army
