BREAKING highlights: Singapore-bound Air India flight diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 29, 2023 08:45 PM IST

    Singapore-bound Air India flight diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather

    An Air India flight, AI346, en route to Singapore was on Saturday diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather and congestion in Singapore, according to Air India officials.

  • Apr 29, 2023 08:42 PM IST

    Car catches fire on Pune-Bengaluru highway

    A car caught fire on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Dari Bridge. No casualties & injuries: Pune Fire Department.

  • Apr 29, 2023 08:05 PM IST

    Maha sees 489 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 4,079

    Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 489 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,65,466 and the toll to 1,48,514, a health official said.

  • Apr 29, 2023 07:57 PM IST

    Police arrest terrorist associate linked with JeM in J-K's Handwara

    The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with Indian Army on Saturday arrested a terrorist associate linked with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

    "He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat. Incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession," the official statement said.

  • Apr 29, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose

    Five people were were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police, Reuters reported. 

  • Apr 29, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah moves SC challenging release of Anand Mohan Singh

    IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah moves Supreme Court challenging premature release of Bihar politicaian Anand Mohan Singh from prison.

  • Apr 29, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    Bhiwandi collapse: 9 people rescued so far; operations underway

  • Apr 29, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    2 soldiers die as ambulance plunges into gorge near LoC

    Two soldiers were killed on Saturday after an army ambulance veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

  • Apr 29, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    Another flight carrying Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah to New Delhi

    "Another flight carrying Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah to New Delhi. 365 passengers onboard this 6th outbound flight are on their way back home," tweets MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi

  • Apr 29, 2023 04:39 PM IST

    Delhi CM arrives at Jantar Mantar

    Delhi CM arrives at Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and extends support.

  • Apr 29, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    Twitter locks news agency ANI account, says ‘don't meet age requirement’

    Twitter has locked the account of Asian News International (ANI) for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate the micro-blogging platform, ANI Editor Smita Prakash informed on Saturday. The Twitter handle of the news agency shows the message ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

  • Apr 29, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    Building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 35 feared trapped

    At least thirty five are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area on Saturday.

  • Apr 29, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live at UN headquarters

    The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    ED conducts searches at office, residence of Byju's CEO Raveendran

    The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out searches at the three premises of Byju Raveendran, the founder and chief executive officer of ‘Think and Learn Private Ltd' that runs edtech platform under the name of BYJU's. Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police claim they have handed over a copy of one FIR

    After demands to show the FIR that has been filed agisnt WFI chief Brij Bhushan, Delhi police on Saturday claimed that they have handed over a copy of one FIR to the concerned complainant group. The second FIR that is under POSCO Act will be given to the father of the victim minor girl.

    The police will begin their probe by recording statements of all players who alleged sexual harassment. Accordingly, a notice would be served to parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been named as an accused in the two FIRs.

  • Apr 29, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    Delhi police to provide security to wrestlers 

    Delhi police on Saturday stated that they will provide security to the wrestlers who are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, ANI reported.

    “A total of 7 players, including a minor, have complained to the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Police will soon record the statements of the victims. It has been alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has sexually exploited women wrestlers not only in the country but also abroad during international events.” Delhi police said.

  • Apr 29, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    First Batch of Women Officers commissioned into Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army

    The First Batch of Women Officers were commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army on Saturday. Five Women Officers joined the Regiment after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

  • Apr 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Bihar's former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad arrested in onnection with the communal violence case on March 31

    Former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad of Bihar has been arrested at his residence in Sasaram in connection with the March 31 communal violence case.

  • Apr 29, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    At 7,171, India reports slight dip in daily Covid tally; active caseload at 51,314

    India recorded 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the union health ministry's data updated on Saturday.

  • Apr 29, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    ‘I am innocent…have faith in judiciary,’ says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan after FIR filed

    Wrestling Federation of India's cheif and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in reaction to the FIRs filed against him said, “I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the SC.” (ANI)

  • Apr 29, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Operation Kaveri: Another batch of 231 Indians reach Delhi

  • Apr 29, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Union minister Jitendra Singh visits Imperial College in London

    Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday visited Imperial College in London. During his visit, the college announced the launch of a new scholarship program for Indian Masters students.

    The ‘Future Leaders Scholarship’ programme will support 30 students over the next three years with half of the scholarships reserved for female scholars, according to ANI reports.

  • Apr 29, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Ghazipur's special court to pronounce verdict against Mukhtar Ansari in murder, kidnap case today 

    Ghazipur's MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh will pronounce verdict today in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother & Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari, ANI reported. 

  • Apr 29, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    ‘Why is FIR not shown?’: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Jantar Mantar

    Wrestlers' protest: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday visited Jantar Mantar where Indian wrestlers are protesting and said, “No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why they are not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on road and no they are not getting justice. All these women wrestlers struggle a lot to come to this stage. And I am not able to understand why the govt is saving him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)?” (ANI) Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    EAM Jaishankar along with Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña inaugurates Indian Embassy

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar along with Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña, inaugurated the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic.

    "Our political relations are exceptionally cordial and we coordinate closely in the multilateral arena. Confident that presence of our Resident Mission will mark a new phase of cooperation and help strengthen our ties in bilateral, regional and global domains," Jaishankar's tweet read.

  • Apr 29, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    ‘Neera ice creams’: Woman in Bihar's Gaya manufacture ice creams made from Neera that comes from Palm tree

  • Apr 29, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    UP police increases reward on arrest of Saddam to Rs. 1 lakh, brother-in-law of Ashraf Ahmad

    Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday announced an increase in the reward to Rs.1 lakh from Rs. 50,000 on arrest of Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, ANI reported. He is wanted in a case registered at Bithri Chainpur police station.

  • Apr 29, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Shraddha Walkar case : Delhi court likely to pass order on charges against Poonawala today

    A Delhi court on Saturday may pronounce its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

    Petrol and diesel prices have held steady in most major Indian cities on Saturday, according to Goodreturns. The petrol rate in the national capital remained unchanged at 96.72, while diesel continued to be sold at 89.62. Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 06:07 AM IST

    ‘Police are not allowing…’: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

    Wrestlers' protest: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday said that they have ordered some goods but police are ‘not allowing’ to bring them to the protest site. “They are making the person who brought the goods run away by beating them,” Punia said.

    Speaking on FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Punia claimed, “Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court.”

  • Apr 29, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    Kim Jong Un's sister says US-S.Korea nuclear agreement risks 'serious danger'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong has warned that a US-South Korean agreement aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang would only lead to “more serious danger,” AFP reported on Saturday citing state media. Read more

  • Apr 29, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at Kakinada's boat manufacturing factory in Andhra Pradesh

    At least 40 boats were engulfed in flames after a major fire broke out in a fibre boat manufacturing factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported. Officials said that several fire tenders reached the spot after receiving word of the blaze.

