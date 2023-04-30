Home / India News / LIVE: Maha sees 425 Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai: active tally now 4,005
Live

LIVE: Maha sees 425 Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai: active tally now 4,005

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 30, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 425 new cases, 499 recoveries

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new cases, 499 recoveries and 0 death in the last 24 hours.

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    Miscreants vandalise office of TMC worker in Kolkata

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    Bhiwandi Buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:02 PM IST

    Wrestlers should focus on their practice, says Yogeshwar Dutt amid protest

    Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday lashed out at the protesting wrestlers and said that as the Delhi police had registered the FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they should focus on their practice.

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:54 PM IST

    BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Karnataka and said that the party (BJP) has betrayed the public while alleging that the party is attempting to "divert people from main issues".

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:16 PM IST

    Patna receives rainfall and hailstorm, bringing some respite from the heat

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    5 die, 1 injured after SUV rams into tractor in UP's Purvanchal expressway

    Five persons, including three women, were killed on Sunday when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Purvanchal expressway here in the Ahiraula area, PTI reported.

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    Woman in cockpit incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO and head of flight safety

    India's Aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show cause notices to Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India and its chief of its flight safety for lapses in not reporting the pilot 's violation of letting his woman friend into the cockpit.

    HT had reported about the violation exclusively leading to the regulator to initiate a probe into the serious matter.

    “Show cause notices have been issued to CEO Air India and Chief of Flight safety both, on April 21. For the lapses in not timely reporting of the DGCA safety instructions violations to DGCA and for the delay in investigating the incident," an official close to the investigation confirmed to HT.

  • Apr 30, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO over ‘friend inside cockpit’ incident

    Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official. A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe. (PTI)

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    India become largest supplier of refined fuels to Europe

    India has become Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels this month while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

    Europe's reliance on Indian crude oil products has grown since the ban on Russian oil. Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia, Kpler's data show.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    Death toll rises to 4 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident

    Death toll rises to 4 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway: Thane Municipal Corporation.

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Gas leak in Ludhiana factory; 9 killed, many feared trapped

    At least nine persons were killed and many others feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am. Read more

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday

    India recorded an 18% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday than yesterday at 5,874. According to Union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has also gone down to 49,015 with 4,43,64,841 recoveries. Read more

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    Man rescued after 20 hours from Bhiwandi building collapse site

    Bhiwandi building collapse update: A man rescued by NDRF and TDRF after more than 20 hours.

  • Apr 30, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Bhiwandi building collapse: 3 killed, 7 feared trapped; rescue operation on

    Three people have died and seven are feared trapped after a ground-plus-two storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Read more

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:43 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Jammu & Kashmir

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 has hit Jammu & Kashmir today at 5:15 am: National Centre for Seismology

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    Flight carrying 229 Indians, rescued from Sudan, left from Jeddah

    #OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah, says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:58 AM IST

    Activists, locals hold protest in city against Pune riverfront development (RFD) project

    Locals & environmental activists holds protest in Pune against the Pune riverfront development (RFD) project.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    Badrinath highway closed due to debris falling from hill

    The Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris coming from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area: Chamoli Police

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Indian adventurer comes second in 2022 Golden Globe Race

    Indian adventurer and sailor Abhilash Tomy from Kochi, came second in the 2022 Golden Globe Race.

    “I am happy that Abhilash has come second in the Golden Globe Race. Crores of rupees are spent in arranging the boat and other things. One cannot do this without a sponsor. We got a sponsor from Abu Dhabi,” Abhilash's father told ANI.

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    Twitter will allow media publisher to charge users on per article basis: Elon Musk

    After blue tick verification, now billionaire Elon Musk announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click and this is going to start from May.

    On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Telegram app restored in Brazil after judge partially lifts suspension

    Internet providers and wireless carriers in Brazil stopped blocking Telegram on Saturday after a federal judge partially revised a ruling suspending the social media app over its failure to surrender data on neo-Nazi activity.

    However, the judge kept in place a daily fine of $1 million reais (about $200,000) for Telegram’s refusal to provide the data, according to a press statement provided by the federal court that issued the ruling.

    Complete suspension “is not reasonable, given the broad impact throughout the national territory on the freedom of communication of thousands of people who are absolutely strangers to the facts under investigation,” judge Flávio Lucas was quoted as saying in the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Man held for posing as Gujarat CMO official and GIFT City president

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The accused conman, said, that his real identity came to light after he was brought to a police station in Vadodara following his quarrel with someone.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (pretending to hold any particular office as public servant), 417 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 376 (rape).
PTI |

Enhanced pay for Anganwadi workers if voted to power in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:29 PM IST

The Congress leader also promised to give Rs. 3 lakh to major Anganwadi workers on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of premature death and Rs. 2 lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis

Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public rally in Belagavi’s Khanapur in Karnataka (Twitter/@INCIndia)
ByHT Correspondent

‘…for political reasons’: Atishi responds to L-G's letter on Kejriwal residence

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Delhi PWD minister Atishi hit out at the LG stating that it is outside his jurisdiction to ask for a report on PWD renovations at CM Kejriwal's house.

Delhi PWD minister Atishi (PTI)
BySreelakshmi B

‘Casteist, communal parties having sleepless nights’: Mayawati on UP civic polls

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:42 PM IST

UP urban local body polls (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat): BSP has fielded Muslim candidates on 11 out of 17 mayoral seats.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Twitter/@Mayawati)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

CM Pinarayi calls ‘The Kerala Story’ Sangh propaganda: ‘In trailer, we see…’

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:09 PM IST

As controversial movie “The Kerala Story” is set to hit the screen on May 5, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at the makers.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Evening brief: Siddaramaiah throws sprint challenge to PM Modi

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (File_PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Nepal's President Paudel discharged from AIIMS, to return home tonight

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel. (REUTERS)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Gas leak incidents in past one year that made headlines

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:56 PM IST

The Ludhiana gas leak incident took lives of 11 people. The govt announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh for deceased's families.

NDRF team officials wear protected suit and mask arrive for the rescue operation after a gas leak incident occur at a factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

On PM Modi's 'abused me 91 times', Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘Mere bhai se seekho’

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Priyanka Gandi said if Congress makes a list of abuses, they will not fit on a page; several books will have to be written.

Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Mann Ki Baat allowed me to stay connected with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:49 PM IST

The PM also acknowledged the publicity his show has garnered across the globe. While it was aired live at the United Nations headquarters on Sunday, the PM recalled how his joint address with the then US President Barack Obama was discussed across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat (Twitter Photo)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

TN forms expert group to study how to manage water bodies in Paradur airport site

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:32 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a new international greenfield airport to be built latest by 2030 at a cost of ₹20,000 crore with a capacity to handle 10 crore passengers a year

For Chennai’s second airport, the residents of 13 villages will have to make way for land acquisition of 4,791.29 acres, of which 2,605 acres are wetlands. (Representative Image)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Wrestlers should focus on their practice, says Yogeshwar Dutt amid protest

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against WFI chief Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. (Twitter/ ANI)
ByShobhit Gupta

100-year-old Gujarat woman hails PM Modi during 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:06 PM IST

100-year-old Ramiben blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his leadership as she listened to the centenary episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

100-year-old Ramiben blessing PM Modi during the broadcast of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in New Zealand's Auckland. (ANI)
ByYagya Sharma

Inadequate space for cheetahs in Kuno National Park, claims ex-WII official

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The cheetahs from the two African nations have been brought to India under the ambitious inter-continental translocation programme to revive their population.

A cheetah at the Kuno National Park. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Top BJP leaders laud PM Modi for 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show; Congress takes dig

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 03:09 PM IST

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, listened to PM Modi's 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at different places across the country.

PM Narendra Modi(PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out