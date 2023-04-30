LIVE: Maha sees 425 Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai: active tally now 4,005
Apr 30, 2023 07:20 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 425 new cases, 499 recoveries
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new cases, 499 recoveries and 0 death in the last 24 hours.
Apr 30, 2023 07:18 PM IST
Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital
Apr 30, 2023 06:23 PM IST
Miscreants vandalise office of TMC worker in Kolkata
Apr 30, 2023 05:19 PM IST
Bhiwandi Buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations
Apr 30, 2023 05:02 PM IST
Wrestlers should focus on their practice, says Yogeshwar Dutt amid protest
Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday lashed out at the protesting wrestlers and said that as the Delhi police had registered the FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they should focus on their practice.
Apr 30, 2023 03:54 PM IST
BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Karnataka and said that the party (BJP) has betrayed the public while alleging that the party is attempting to "divert people from main issues".
Apr 30, 2023 03:16 PM IST
Patna receives rainfall and hailstorm, bringing some respite from the heat
Apr 30, 2023 02:43 PM IST
5 die, 1 injured after SUV rams into tractor in UP's Purvanchal expressway
Five persons, including three women, were killed on Sunday when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Purvanchal expressway here in the Ahiraula area, PTI reported.
Apr 30, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Woman in cockpit incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO and head of flight safety
India's Aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show cause notices to Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India and its chief of its flight safety for lapses in not reporting the pilot 's violation of letting his woman friend into the cockpit.
HT had reported about the violation exclusively leading to the regulator to initiate a probe into the serious matter.
“Show cause notices have been issued to CEO Air India and Chief of Flight safety both, on April 21. For the lapses in not timely reporting of the DGCA safety instructions violations to DGCA and for the delay in investigating the incident," an official close to the investigation confirmed to HT.
Apr 30, 2023 01:33 PM IST
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO over ‘friend inside cockpit’ incident
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official. A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe. (PTI)
Apr 30, 2023 12:31 PM IST
India become largest supplier of refined fuels to Europe
India has become Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels this month while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.
Europe's reliance on Indian crude oil products has grown since the ban on Russian oil. Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia, Kpler's data show.
Apr 30, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Death toll rises to 4 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident
Death toll rises to 4 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway: Thane Municipal Corporation.
Apr 30, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Gas leak in Ludhiana factory; 9 killed, many feared trapped
At least nine persons were killed and many others feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am. Read more
Apr 30, 2023 09:42 AM IST
India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday
India recorded an 18% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday than yesterday at 5,874. According to Union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has also gone down to 49,015 with 4,43,64,841 recoveries. Read more
Apr 30, 2023 09:22 AM IST
Man rescued after 20 hours from Bhiwandi building collapse site
Bhiwandi building collapse update: A man rescued by NDRF and TDRF after more than 20 hours.
Apr 30, 2023 08:45 AM IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: 3 killed, 7 feared trapped; rescue operation on
Three people have died and seven are feared trapped after a ground-plus-two storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Read more
Apr 30, 2023 07:43 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Jammu & Kashmir
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 has hit Jammu & Kashmir today at 5:15 am: National Centre for Seismology
Apr 30, 2023 07:34 AM IST
Flight carrying 229 Indians, rescued from Sudan, left from Jeddah
#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah, says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Apr 30, 2023 06:58 AM IST
Activists, locals hold protest in city against Pune riverfront development (RFD) project
Locals & environmental activists holds protest in Pune against the Pune riverfront development (RFD) project.
Apr 30, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Badrinath highway closed due to debris falling from hill
The Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris coming from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area: Chamoli Police
Apr 30, 2023 05:47 AM IST
Indian adventurer comes second in 2022 Golden Globe Race
Indian adventurer and sailor Abhilash Tomy from Kochi, came second in the 2022 Golden Globe Race.
“I am happy that Abhilash has come second in the Golden Globe Race. Crores of rupees are spent in arranging the boat and other things. One cannot do this without a sponsor. We got a sponsor from Abu Dhabi,” Abhilash's father told ANI.
Apr 30, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Twitter will allow media publisher to charge users on per article basis: Elon Musk
After blue tick verification, now billionaire Elon Musk announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click and this is going to start from May.
On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."
Apr 30, 2023 05:27 AM IST
Telegram app restored in Brazil after judge partially lifts suspension
Internet providers and wireless carriers in Brazil stopped blocking Telegram on Saturday after a federal judge partially revised a ruling suspending the social media app over its failure to surrender data on neo-Nazi activity.
However, the judge kept in place a daily fine of $1 million reais (about $200,000) for Telegram’s refusal to provide the data, according to a press statement provided by the federal court that issued the ruling.
Complete suspension “is not reasonable, given the broad impact throughout the national territory on the freedom of communication of thousands of people who are absolutely strangers to the facts under investigation,” judge Flávio Lucas was quoted as saying in the statement.