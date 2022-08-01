Live Breaking: 16,464 new Covid cases, 39 deaths last 24 hours in India Breaking news live updates August 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha likely to discuss inflation today india news Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE updates: In the first two weeks, no meaningful discussion took place in either House as opposition continued to protest against the government over various issues. Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT) By , New Delhi