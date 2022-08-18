Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: Govt clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 05:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 05:37 AM

    1.5% interest rebate on short-term farm loans gets Cabinet approval

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention (or a rebate) of 1.5% on short-term agriculture loans of up to 3 lakh provided by all lending institutions for the current and next financial years, a move aimed at ensuring easier credit flow to the farm sector, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said after a Cabinet meeting. Read More

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 05:34 AM

    Cabinet clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday enhanced the corpus of sovereign-guaranteed credit facility for small enterprises, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), from 4.5 lakh crore to 5 lakh crore, exclusively for the hospitality sector. Read More

