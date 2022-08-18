Breaking News: Govt clears ₹50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector
- Breaking news LIVEAugust 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 05:37 AM
1.5% interest rebate on short-term farm loans gets Cabinet approval
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention (or a rebate) of 1.5% on short-term agriculture loans of up to ₹3 lakh provided by all lending institutions for the current and next financial years, a move aimed at ensuring easier credit flow to the farm sector, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said after a Cabinet meeting. Read More
-
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 05:34 AM
Cabinet clears ₹50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday enhanced the corpus of sovereign-guaranteed credit facility for small enterprises, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), from ₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore, exclusively for the hospitality sector. Read More