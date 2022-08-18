Nitish Kumar on party MLA's objection to cabinet expansion: ‘Not possible…’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hit back after one of his party colleagues expressed discontentment over the cabinet expansion carried out earlier this week. This was a day after JDU MLA Bima Bharti told news agency ANI that she was upset with Leshi Singh finding a spot in the state cabinet, yet again. “She’s always chosen in the cabinet,” the MLA said.

“Why are we not heard? She (Leshi Singh) is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area, and the party feels the heat. What does the CM see in her?” she had asked.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar - visibly upset over the comment - said: “Everyone cannot be given a post in the cabinet.”

“We have already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I'm shocked that she (Bima Bharti) has given such a statement. We will talk about this,” Kumar insisted, as he further said Bharti should not have made the comment. “It is absolutely wrong,” he added, stressing that Bima Bharti too was “made minister twice”.

“If such comments are made, the party will discuss the issue… but if still the person does not relent, they can think for themselves,” the Bihar CM underlined, making his displeasure clear.

#WATCH | We've already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in our cabinet in 2013, 2014 & 2019. I'm shocked that she(Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 & 2019. I'll meet her & discuss about this: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU MLA Bima Bharti's statement pic.twitter.com/rGK0oVxsse — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Thirty-one ministers were included in the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav cabinet earlier this week, days after Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan after his exit from the alliance with the BJP.

Of 31, 16 ministers are from the RJD, which is also the largest party in the state assembly.

As the BJP' steps up attacks on the JD(U) and the RJD, amid “Jungle Raj” jibes, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday told reporters: "The BJP does not have any work other than defaming us. Since the day we announced to provide 10 lakh jobs to the people of the state, they (BJP) have become uncomfortable."

(With inputs from ANI)

