‘Not consulted by Centre for rehab plan’: Manish Sisodia on Rohingyas
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the central government has prepared a blueprint to permanently settle Rohingya in flats meant for people from the economically weaker sections in Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi.
Sisodia was responding to a clarification issued by the Union home ministry that the Centre has not issued any directions to allot flats to the “Rohingya illegal migrants”, and “government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingya to a new location”. The MHA clarification contradicted a tweet by Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri that the refugees will provided government flats, basic amenities and police security.
Without taking names, Sisodia alleged that the Delhi police and some officials had taken the decision to provide the Rohingyas permanent residence in the city on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and at the behest of the Union government.
They were sending the proposal to Saxena for his approval without bringing it to the knowledge of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the city home minister, Sisodia added.
“The central government, which was hailing the news (about shifting of Rohingyas) as its achievement in the morning, has now started shifting the blame on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party opposed such a step,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
Sisodia said, “ Minister Hardeep Puri claims Delhi Police will provide 24x7 security to Rohingyas; PM is even planning to give them permanent shops. If the Centre wants to settle Rohingyas, they should take them to a BJP ruled state; Delhi Government will oppose this move with all its might.”
The Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the Centre over the move and termed shifting of Rohingyas a “big threat” to national security.
“The Delhi government will not let this conspiracy to illegally settle Rohingyas in Delhi succeed,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference. “This is a serious matter concerning national security. Why no investigation has been ordered till now ? What was the Centre conspiring ? Even the FRRO department which has actually requested for flats for Rohingyas is also under the Modi government,” Bharadwaj said.
Give EWS flats, bungalows or whatever you want. We won’t allow allocation of flats to them in Delhi at all, he added.
-
Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party. As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981.
-
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
-
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
-
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
-
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
