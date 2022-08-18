CCTV footage shows man shooting Bihar girl, cops suspect 'love affair fallout'
In a shocking incident, the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot in the neck on Wednesday in Patna near a busy road. The attack took place at the Indrapuri area. The girl is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Cops suspect that the attack was a fallout of a love affair, news agency ANI reported.
A CCTV footage of the shooting incident has also surfaced in which the accused, wearing a mask and a cap, can be seen coming towards the girl. He is also carrying a bag in his hands. Seconds later, the girl enters the frame in a pink attire. Moments after the girl crosses the man, he takes out a gun and shoots her. The girl immediately collapses on the ground and the accused flees from the spot.
The entire incident took place during the day, next to a busy road. Several pedestrians and two-wheel riders can be spotted in the video. After the video surfaced on social media, several Twitter users expressed shock at the incident and blamed politicians across parties for the "poor law and order situation' and "jungle raj" in Bihar. More details on the medical condition of the victim and the arrest of the accused are still awaited.
The state saw Nitish Kumar taking oath as chief minister for the eighth time last week along with new deputy - the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. A new cabinet was sworn in this week of 31 ministers. The BJP has in the past taken swipes at the RJD over the state's law and order state.
Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints MLA Narayan Chandel as new legislative party leader
Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed its three-time MLA Narayan Chandel as the new legislative party leader in the state assembly, replacing Dharamlal Kaushik. Both Chandel (57) and Kaushik (64) were from Other Backward Class community, which comprises about 45% of the state's population. The decision was taken in a meeting of MLAs on Wednesday afternoon in which in-charge D Purandeswari was also present.
Madhya Pradesh man, 3 daughters found dead on railway track
A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. “...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found.”
Gujarat: ATS recovers 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125cr; six detained
In a major drug haul, Gujarat's anti-terrorist squad officials seized 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125crore, during a raid at an under-construction factory near Vadodara city on Tuesday and detained six people in connection with the matter. The factory in Vadodara is owned by Surat-based Mahesh Vaishnav and Vadodara-based Piyush Patel, said superintendent of police, Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS. The plant in Bharuch is owned by Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya and Dilip Vaghasia, he added.
Bengaluru civic body bars sale of meat, animal killing on Janmashtami
The Bengaluru civic body on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting animal slaughter and sale of meat on Krishna Janmashtami on August 19 (Friday). This year's Janmashtami will be the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and will be celebrated between August 18 - 19 as Krishna was born at midnight.
Terrorist killed after snatching cop’s rifle near Jammu: J&K Police
A terrorist was killed after he snatched the rifle of a constable and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the India-Pakistan border near Jammu late on Wednesday, a police officer said. Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said the constable and the Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ali Hussain, who was lodged in Jammu's Kot Bhalwal Jail, were injured during the recovery operation.
