Home / India News / BREAKING | | UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan: Report
Live

BREAKING | | UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan: Report

Breaking news LIVE August 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 19, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    CM Yogi extends Janmashtami greetings

    “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami',” tweets UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

  • Aug 19, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help

    Sri Lanka's central bank chief said Thursday he hopes the government can reach a preliminary agreement that could lead to a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund when its officials visit the crisis-hit island nation later this month.

  • Aug 19, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan

    UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed his deep concern over a series of blasts in Afghanistan that killed and injured more than 250 people this month.

    Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims as he condemned the most recent attack on August 17 at the Kabul mosque, news agencies reported.

  • Aug 19, 2022 05:58 AM IST

    Kim Jong Un’s sister tells South Korea to ‘stop dreaming’ of talks

    The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.

    Read more

  • Aug 19, 2022 05:50 AM IST

    At least 2 die after planes collide in California: Officials

    Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said.

    The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to news agency AP's report.

  • Aug 19, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

DGPs in border states should keep watch on demographic changes: Amit Shah

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 06:21 AM IST

The Union home minister was speaking on Thursday at the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies (NSS), attended by top police officers of the country in Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies (NSS), attended by top police officers of the country in Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Arjun Kapoor 'flop and…', says Narottam Mishra; ‘Can they make film on…?’

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 06:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra asked if the ‘tukede tukde’ gang of Bollywood can make a film of other religion and portray their gods derogatively.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said it's better for Arjun Kapoor to concentrate on his acting instead of issuing threats.&nbsp;
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said it's better for Arjun Kapoor to concentrate on his acting instead of issuing threats. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

LIVE | UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan: Report

india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE August 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Odisha floods: Met dept issues rain alerts, CM holds aerial survey | Top points

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:12 AM IST

The weather department has projected a fresh spell of torrential rain for Friday and Saturday in the eastern state.

&nbsp;Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Will remission of Bilkis Bano convicts be revoked? TMC's Mahua Moitra says this

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:56 AM IST

On August 15, the Gujarat government, under its remission policy, set free all the 11 convicts, triggering massive outrage and criticism.

A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Kerala Oppn backs fishermen’s protest at Vizhinjam port

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Led by the priests of the Latin Archdiocese, the coastal community members including women have been flocking to the entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at nearby Mulloor, in large groups since Tuesday, when the fourth phase of their protest commenced with the slogan ‘Vizhinjam chalo’.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan, who visited the protest site, told the fishermen that in the past it was the coastal areas of eastern and south eastern India which were in danger due to adverse weather conditions, but now it was happening in Kerala. (HT Photo)
Leader of Opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan, who visited the protest site, told the fishermen that in the past it was the coastal areas of eastern and south eastern India which were in danger due to adverse weather conditions, but now it was happening in Kerala. (HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Laxman’s elevation to BJP parliamentary board

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Hailing from Munnuru Kapu caste, an OBC in Telangana, Laxman has been national president of BJP OBC Morcha since September 2020. The 66-year-old leader, who had been the president of BJP’s Telangana unit between 2016 and 2020, was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

K Laxman is the first BJP leader from Telangana to be appointed in the parliamentary board of the party after the formation of the state in 2014 and is the only Telugu leader in the 11-member board. (ANI)
K Laxman is the first BJP leader from Telangana to be appointed in the parliamentary board of the party after the formation of the state in 2014 and is the only Telugu leader in the 11-member board. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

National anthem singing must in all schools, PU colleges: K’taka govt

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The order dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer. (Representative Photo/File)
The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer. (Representative Photo/File)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story

I am least bothered about who’ll be CM if we win: Shivakumar

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Shivakumar said he was the least bothered about who becomes chief minister and his mandate is to deliver Karnataka to the Congress in the polls for the betterment of the state.

The Karnataka Congress is a “united house” and it will fight the assembly polls next year on its own under a “collective leadership”, party state unit chief DK Shivakumar said on Thursday. (PTI)
The Karnataka Congress is a “united house” and it will fight the assembly polls next year on its own under a “collective leadership”, party state unit chief DK Shivakumar said on Thursday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story

CM Bommai, BJP state chief to tour 50 seats each

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The party will be organising seven mega “Janotsava” rallies in different parts of the state like Hubballi, Managluru, Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Shivamogga, and in Kalyana Karnataka region. The rallies would be held between the first week of September and mid-October, and the first one at Doddaballapura.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be travelling in 50 assembly constituencies each during the next one month, as the party prepares for the 2023 polls with a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats. (HT)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be travelling in 50 assembly constituencies each during the next one month, as the party prepares for the 2023 polls with a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats. (HT)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story

India to meet same fate as Pakistan if BJP tries to convert it into ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Gehlot

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:37 AM IST

India would meet the same fate as that of Pakistan if the ruling BJP tries to turn the country into a “Hindu Rashtra”, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot cautioned on Thursday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Close Story

Man who helped Fazil’s killers held: Cops

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Fazil, a daily wage worker at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), was hacked to death on the evening of July 28. The police had earlier arrested six people —Ajith Crasta, Suhas Shetty, Giridhar, Abhishek, Srinivas and Deekshit — in connection with Fazil’s murder. The attack was pre-planned, police said.

The Mangaluru city police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil, taking the total number of arrests to seven said officials on Thursday. (PTI)
The Mangaluru city police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil, taking the total number of arrests to seven said officials on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Cong takes dig at BJP over T’gana CM’s Raichur separation remarks

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The statements by the Congress came a day after Rao in a public rally on Wednesday said that there were people in Raichur border who wanted to be merged with Telangana to benefit from the same kind of welfare schemes.

The Congress on Thursday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for maintaining a stoic silence for over 24 hours over Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remark that the people of Raichur want their district to be merged with Telangana. (HT)
The Congress on Thursday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for maintaining a stoic silence for over 24 hours over Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remark that the people of Raichur want their district to be merged with Telangana. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Group of friends attacked in Kodagu over presence of 2 Muslims: Police

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Madikeri police said a complaint was lodged by Nanda Krishnan (26), Mohammed Shamseer (24), Saman Sajeed (23) and two women who travelled from Mangaluru to Madikeri on a sightseeing tour in a car on Tuesday.

Three men were allegedly attacked and their two woman friends verbally abused on Tuesday by workers of a right-wing organisation while they were on an outing in Kodagu district, in a suspected case of moral policing. (Representative Photo)
Three men were allegedly attacked and their two woman friends verbally abused on Tuesday by workers of a right-wing organisation while they were on an outing in Kodagu district, in a suspected case of moral policing. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Egg thrown at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Kodagu

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

They screamed “Go back Siddaramaiah” and accused him of being anti-Hindu as an egg was thrown at his car, leading to a small scuffle that police brought under control.

Several people, holding pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and black flags, protested against Congress leader Siddaramaiah who visited Kodagu district to see the rain-related damages in the coffee-growing region. (ANI)
Several people, holding pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and black flags, protested against Congress leader Siddaramaiah who visited Kodagu district to see the rain-related damages in the coffee-growing region. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out