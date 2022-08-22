Home / India News / Breaking: Pak govt planning to arrest former PM Imran Khan, claims his party
Breaking: Pak govt planning to arrest former PM Imran Khan, claims his party

Breaking news today August 22, 2022:

Updated on Aug 22, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Aug 22, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay, calls it ‘statement of solidarity’

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his first ever official visit to South America, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay Sunday.

    "Appreciate Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," Jaishankar tweeted on Twitter.

  • Aug 22, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Pakistan govt planning to arrest former PM Imran Khan, claims his party

    Pakistan government is planning to arrest former Pakistan PM & Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, says party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported Pakistan's ARY News.

    Police had already tightened security on road leading to Khan's residence. A case was filed against Khan under anti-terrorism for threatening an additional session judge. Unusual movement was seen around Banigala, as per local media.

breaking news

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 06:01 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Odisha floods: Rescue operations launched in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Special relief commissioner Pradeep K Jena told news agency PTI that 58 rescue teams have been deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj.

Balasore: District collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said on Sunday evening that the evacuation of people was going on in full swing(Twitter/@DBalasore)
Balasore: District collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said on Sunday evening that the evacuation of people was going on in full swing(Twitter/@DBalasore)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
‘I joined Congress 51 years ago….feel’: Anand Sharma

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 04:54 AM IST

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharma lashed out at the top leadership for “humiliating” him by not consulting or inviting him to core party meetings.

Former Union minister and prominent G23 leader Anand Sharma.(File photo)
Former Union minister and prominent G23 leader Anand Sharma.(File photo)
BySunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HT podcast: Chronicling the journey to Independence

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 02:00 AM IST

India’s freedom struggle is a story of evolution and revolution

Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the All India Conference Committee Session, 1942, when the ‘Quit India’ resolution was adopted. (Getty images)
Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the All India Conference Committee Session, 1942, when the ‘Quit India’ resolution was adopted. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: The story of India’s Azadi

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:59 AM IST

From civil rights struggle in the United States to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela’s hero was the Mahatma.

The country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, addresses a midnight session of the Constituent Assembly of India on August 15, 1947. (HT Archives)
The country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, addresses a midnight session of the Constituent Assembly of India on August 15, 1947. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: A second Mutiny, a final challenge

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The war had ended

The Royal Indian Navy Mutiny started from Bombay, and spread across the country and, at its peak, saw the involvement of 20,000 sailors across almost 100 ships and shore establishments. (ANI)
The Royal Indian Navy Mutiny started from Bombay, and spread across the country and, at its peak, saw the involvement of 20,000 sailors across almost 100 ships and shore establishments. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: A look at the life, politics of Bose

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Netaji rose to become the president of the Indian National Congress twice, but internal differences saw his term curtailed in 1939.

Bose had been a rising star of Indian nationalist movement ever since, inspired by the Mahatma, he joined the Non-Cooperation movement. (HT Archive)
Bose had been a rising star of Indian nationalist movement ever since, inspired by the Mahatma, he joined the Non-Cooperation movement. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: It’s time, Quit India

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST

In 1942, the Mahatma issued what was to become one of the most powerful and evocative slogans of the freedom struggle. He declared that it was time for the British to Quit India.

Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the All India Conference Committee Session in 1942, when the ‘Quit India’ resolution was adopted. (Getty images)
Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the All India Conference Committee Session in 1942, when the ‘Quit India’ resolution was adopted. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: The years of constitutionalism

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Why did the Congress have an ambivalent attitude to the Round Table Conferences? What was the idea of provincial autonomy embedded in the 1935 Act and what were its long term implications?

The signing of the Government of India Act 1935. (ANI)
The signing of the Government of India Act 1935. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: Mahatma’s march

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:43 AM IST

But once the Congress declared its aim was independence, it turned to the only man who could mobilise the masses — the Mahatma.

The Mahatma turned to the most unusual commodity, and the most unusual method to challenge the Empire. He decided to defy colonial salt tax laws, and he decided to do so by leading a march. (Getty images)
The Mahatma turned to the most unusual commodity, and the most unusual method to challenge the Empire. He decided to defy colonial salt tax laws, and he decided to do so by leading a march. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: When the nation stopped cooperating

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had enraged nationalist opinion

The Non-Cooperation movement democratised India’s freedom struggle and saw the participation of women, peasants, workers, students, and people from all castes and religions. (ANI)
The Non-Cooperation movement democratised India’s freedom struggle and saw the participation of women, peasants, workers, students, and people from all castes and religions. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: Jallianwala Bagh - the brutality of the Empire

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST

In 1919, soon after the first World War ended, the British introduced the Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919, popularly called the Rowlatt Act.

In April 1919, that the British showed their most brutal avatar, massacring hundreds of unarmed civilians who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh in the most cruel fashion possible. (HT Archive)
In April 1919, that the British showed their most brutal avatar, massacring hundreds of unarmed civilians who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh in the most cruel fashion possible. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: When the Mahatma returned to the country

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:33 AM IST

In South Africa, the Mahatma had conceptualised the idea of Satyagraha; he had committed himself to the ideas of truth and non-violence/

1915 marked a decisive turn in India’s freedom struggle. (Wikimedia Commons)
1915 marked a decisive turn in India’s freedom struggle. (Wikimedia Commons)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: In Lucknow, there’s a moment of unity

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Just a decade after the Partition of Bengal, and the sharpening of the Hindu-Muslim divide, there was a moment of unity — a unity made possible by a pact between the Congress and the Muslim League in Lucknow in 1916.

The Muslim League agreed with the Congress’s demand for an increase in the number of elected seats in the Council and greater autonomy for provinces. (ANI)
The Muslim League agreed with the Congress’s demand for an increase in the number of elected seats in the Council and greater autonomy for provinces. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT podcast: In Bengal, a Partition and a movement

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:26 AM IST

1905 saw a change in the direction of India’s nationalist struggle and deepened a communal divide that would haunt India for decades to come.

The Partition of Bengal was an attempt to divide the Hindu-majority west and the Muslim-dominated east.
The Partition of Bengal was an attempt to divide the Hindu-majority west and the Muslim-dominated east.
ByHT Correspondent
