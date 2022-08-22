Breaking: Pak govt planning to arrest former PM Imran Khan, claims his party
Aug 22, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay, calls it ‘statement of solidarity’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his first ever official visit to South America, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay Sunday.
"Appreciate Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," Jaishankar tweeted on Twitter.
Aug 22, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Pakistan govt planning to arrest former PM Imran Khan, claims his party
Pakistan government is planning to arrest former Pakistan PM & Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, says party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported Pakistan's ARY News.
Police had already tightened security on road leading to Khan's residence. A case was filed against Khan under anti-terrorism for threatening an additional session judge. Unusual movement was seen around Banigala, as per local media.