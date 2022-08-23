Home / India News / BREAKING: Kyiv bans Independence Day festivities fearing Russian attack
Live

BREAKING: Kyiv bans Independence Day festivities fearing Russian attack

Breaking news live updates August 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 06:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 23, 2022 06:40 AM IST

    Rajasthan rains | Schools shut for two days in Baran

    Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed from August 23-24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta, reports  news agency ANI

  • Aug 23, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

    Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying the giant social media platform for $44 billion as agreed.

    Records made public on Monday show Dorsey was served with a legal order to give Musk any communications or documents related to the takeover deal inked in April, as well as information touching on false or spam accounts or how Twitter calculates the number of its active users.

  • Aug 23, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Ukraine's capital bans Independence Day festivities, fearing Russian attack

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack as a U.S. official warned of Russian plans to strike Ukrainian infrastructure in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Next Nobel Prize...': BJP leader on Arvind Kejriwal Bharat Ratna-Sisodia remark

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 06:31 AM IST

The row over Delhi excise policy began in July when when LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged discrepancies.

(File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022, in New Delhi.. (ANI Photo)
(File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022, in New Delhi.. (ANI Photo)
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story

BREAKING: Kyiv bans Independence Day festivities fearing Russian attack

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 06:40 AM IST

Breaking news live updates August 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

In UP's Deoband, 4 dead, 18 hurt as speeding car hits tractor-trolley

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 05:41 AM IST

According to the police, the accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway near Rohana toll plaza under the Deoband police station area.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the occupants of the car- Shivani, age 18, and the driver Sarthak Bharadwaj, age 25, died on the spot.(Representative image)
Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the occupants of the car- Shivani, age 18, and the driver Sarthak Bharadwaj, age 25, died on the spot.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
Close Story

UGC approves proposal for hiring industry experts as professors of practice

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:54 AM IST

The objective behind introducing this new faculty category is to bring in distinguished experts from various fields such into academia, according to the draft rules

UGC approves proposal for hiring industry experts as professors of practice
UGC approves proposal for hiring industry experts as professors of practice
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

China to issue visas to Indian students after two-and-a-half years

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:50 AM IST

A large number of Indian students — from among the 23,000 who have enrolled in various courses, including medicine, in Chinese universities have registered with the Indian embassy

China to issue visas to Indian students after two-and-a-half years
China to issue visas to Indian students after two-and-a-half years
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story

Madras HC upholds TN govt’s rules on priests’ appointments, exempts some temples

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 04:50 AM IST

The case pertains to a petition by the All India Adi Saiva Sivacharyargal Seva Sangam, which sought quashing of rules brought in by the state government, called the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020, regarding qualifications and appointment of temple priests.

HC upholds TN govt’s rules on priests’ appoinments, exempts some temples
HC upholds TN govt’s rules on priests’ appoinments, exempts some temples
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Heavy rains trigger flood fury in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha; 6 dead

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 05:30 AM IST

While three rain-related deaths were reported in Odisha in the 24 hours leading upto Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported two deaths in the same time period, according to inputs from respective state disaster management officials.

Jabalpur: A partially submerged temple in floodwater along the Narmada river, swollen due to incessant monsoon rainfall, in Jabalpur.(PTI)
Jabalpur: A partially submerged temple in floodwater along the Narmada river, swollen due to incessant monsoon rainfall, in Jabalpur.(PTI)
ByDebabrata Mohanty and Shruti Tomar, Bhubaneswar/bhopal
Close Story

'Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon': Justice Lalit

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who will assume charge as Chief Justice of India on August 27, will next hear the Amrapali case on September 3 (Saturday) from 10.30 am to 1 pm, a day which is a holiday in the top court.

File photo of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.(ANI)
File photo of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.(ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

Former Punjab minister held on graft charges

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau personnel on Monday arrested former Punjab food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in connection with irregularities related to allotment of transportation tenders

Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar & Tarsem Singh Deogan
Close Story

Common security possible if nations respect sovereignty

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:32 AM IST

India on Monday took a tacit swipe at China at the UN Security Council over issues such as “double standards” in fighting terrorism, coercive and unilateral action aimed at changing the status quo by force and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states

New York, Aug 12 (ANI): Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC, briefs on Ukraine, on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New York, Aug 12 (ANI): Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC, briefs on Ukraine, on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Kerala moves HC to cancel bail given to writer

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The sessions court had observed that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted, when the woman was wearing “sexually provocative dress” and it has sparked a widespread controversy with the state Women’s Commission strongly deploring it

In its plea to the high court, the Kerala government sought to remove the controversial remarks in the August 12 order of the Kozhikode sessions court while granting bail to the 74-year-old writer. (HT archives)
In its plea to the high court, the Kerala government sought to remove the controversial remarks in the August 12 order of the Kozhikode sessions court while granting bail to the 74-year-old writer. (HT archives)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

KTR hits out at Shah for calling Telangana govt as ‘anti-farmer’

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being “anti-farmer”, and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over “ ₹2-lakh crore help” from the Central government.

Referring to Amit Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’, K T Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier. (HT Archives)
Referring to Amit Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’, K T Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Manipur teen repeatedly raped by father dies by suicide, say police

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The minor was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on August 3 after she attempted suicide on July 31

The minor’s father was arrested on August 5. He is presently in judicial custody. An angry mob also destroyed his house, Childline Thoubal district’s support person and protection officer, Gajoo RK, said
The minor’s father was arrested on August 5. He is presently in judicial custody. An angry mob also destroyed his house, Childline Thoubal district’s support person and protection officer, Gajoo RK, said
ByBabie Shirin
Close Story

LDF retains north Kerala civic body, UDF doubles seats

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The UDF has improved its position in the LDF bastion, shocking the left circles. CPI(M) district secretary M V Jayarajan said the party will examine pilferage of votes in some seats and blamed the BJP for helping the Congress

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday won 21 of 35 seats in Mattanur municipality in Kannur district. (PTI)
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday won 21 of 35 seats in Mattanur municipality in Kannur district. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

KCR’s daughter files defamation case after BJP leaders’ charge

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:27 AM IST

The efforts of the BJP to malign KCR and his family members will come to nothing, Kavitha said. Even during the movement for separate Telangana state, there were several allegations against the TRS, but that failed to dampen its spirits, she pointed out

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the BJP could order whatever investigation they wanted if they had any evidence. (ANI)
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the BJP could order whatever investigation they wanted if they had any evidence. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out