LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:41 AM
India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel
India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday. Read more
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:40 AM
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan, state media reported. "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," Xie was quoted as saying by China's state news agency Xinhua. "China will not sit idly by." Read more