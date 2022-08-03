Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%
- The city now has a total caseload of 19,60,172 and the death toll stands at 26,321, according to the daily release.
Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent, highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent, according to the government data.
Yesterday, the city had logged 1,506 cases and three related-fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While the positivity rate was at 10.63 per cent. On Monday, there were 822 cases, two deaths and 1,055 recoveries and 4,274 active cases.
The city now has a total caseload of 19,60,172 and the death toll stands at 26,321, according to the daily release.
Also Read | Covid: India sees nearly 25% rise in daily cases with 17,135 fresh infections
The last time city had reported over 2,000 cases of the viral diease was in January, when the city ws seeing an emergence of the new Omicron variant, which in comparison to its previous mutations was much more infectious.
Before this, the daily number of infections neared 2,000-mark was on June 26.
According to Wednesday's health bulletin, the authorities conducted 12,696 tests 17,815 the last 24 hours including 12,696 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,119 rapid antigen tests.
Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. As many as 3,214 Covid patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported its fourth monkeypox case as a Nigerian citizen tested positive for the disease. The patient is a 31-year-old woman. The total number of monkeypox infections in India is now at nine.
-
BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations.
-
RJD to elect new president on Oct 11, all bets on Tejashwi
Ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new national president on October 11, according to the schedule of organizational polls announced by the party on Wednesday. Prasad, who is currently recovering from various ailments in New Delhi, has been holding the post of national president since the party's inception in 1997.
-
LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university's Internal Complaint Council, on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
-
Health dept transfers holds up inspection for organ transplant at Patna’s AIIMS, Ruban
The transfer of section officers in Bihar's health department has held up the inspection before granting approval to commence kidney and liver transplant services at Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, said officials aware of the development. The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS on August 2.
-
After Sena, all is not well in Maharashtra Congress
Mumbai While the Shiv Sena is still struggling to recover from a vertical split, all is not well in Congress, another party which was in power alongwith Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state. There are speculations of a split in the Maharashtra Congress as a section of party MLAs are in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics