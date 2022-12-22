Home / India News / BREAKING: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application
Live

BREAKING: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 11:14 AM IST

Breaking news today December 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 22, 2022 11:14 AM IST

    Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail

    Shraddha Walkar case: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application.

  • Dec 22, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    Dense fog envelops North India, 20 trains running late

    As the cold wave tightened its icy grip across North India, Delhiites on Thursday once again woke up to dense fog cloaking the whole city.

    A dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana continued on Thursday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported ANI. 

  • Dec 22, 2022 09:24 AM IST

    Fire near building in Thane; 4 two-wheelers gutted

    Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire which broke out near a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said. No person was injured in the blaze, which erupted at 3.15 am near the Laxmi Nivas building in Koliwada locality of Rabodi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, reported PTI.

  • Dec 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Maha minister announces 20% reservation for women in public parking

    Maharashtra: Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced in the Vidhan Sabha yesterday that 20% of the space in public vehicle parking in the state would be reserved for vehicles with women drivers, in view of the inconvenience caused to them at public parking places, reported ANI. 

  • Dec 22, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    Reliance Industries to acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operation in India

    Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operations in India for 2,850 crore as the conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani seeks to strengthen its dominant position in India's mammoth retail sector, reported PTI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Three reasons India will not see a Covid-wave like China’s

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 11:08 AM IST

An HT analysis of data from China and India suggests that India is likely better protected than China. However, this analysis also shows that this fact will not remain true without dynamic action on the vaccination front.

Visitors line up at Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Wednesday(AP)
Visitors line up at Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Wednesday(AP)

‘Due to improper network segmentation’: Centre tells LS on AIIMS cyber attack

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 10:45 AM IST

The Centre told the Lok Sabha that the cyber attack on AIIMS caused “operational disruption due to non-functionality of critical applications

AIIMS, widely regarded as India’s foremost government hospital, was hit by a ransomware attack on November 23 (PTI)
AIIMS, widely regarded as India’s foremost government hospital, was hit by a ransomware attack on November 23 (PTI)

Korean battle in India: Kia EV6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Range, features, specs of the electric vehicles compared.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are two of the latest electric vehicles from the Korean carmakers promising to offer over 500-km range.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are two of the latest electric vehicles from the Korean carmakers promising to offer over 500-km range.

PM Modi to review Covid situation in India today amid surge in cases in China

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting comes a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meet, and asked states to step up surveillance and be alert. Mandaviya also asked people to get vaccinated and use masks, emphasising that the pandemic is “not over yet”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Delhi records minimum temp of 7.2°C, air quality stays in ‘very poor’ zone

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 09:51 AM IST

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 21°C on Thursday.

A cyclist braves the early morning chill and fog at NH 48 in New Delhi on Wednesday (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)
A cyclist braves the early morning chill and fog at NH 48 in New Delhi on Wednesday (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Kiren Rijiju shares AK Anthony's 2013 statement; '...show this to Rahul Gandhi?'

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 09:44 AM IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the 2013 speech of AK Anthony where he said China was ahead of India construction-wise in the border areas.

Amid the BJP-Congress war of words over China issue, Kiren Rijiju posted the video of AK Anthony's Parliament speech dating back to 2013.
Amid the BJP-Congress war of words over China issue, Kiren Rijiju posted the video of AK Anthony's Parliament speech dating back to 2013.

Covid-19 LIVE updates: Bengal CM directs setting up of team to monitor situation

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 11:06 AM IST

Coronavirus news updates LIVE, December 22, 2022: India has been witnessing a steady decline in average daily cases, but with global infections increasing, especially in China, the central government has stressed on strengthening surveillance and use of masks.

The Centre has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in India, and asked people to get vaccinated and use masks in crowded places. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
The Centre has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in India, and asked people to get vaccinated and use masks in crowded places. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Morning brief: Experts' opinion on BF.7 in India and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:54 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The situation is worrying in China with millions of deaths being forecast in the coming months, India's case will be different, experts are hopeful. (File)
The situation is worrying in China with millions of deaths being forecast in the coming months, India's case will be different, experts are hopeful. (File)

Regulate tobacco advertisement on OTT platforms : BJD MP

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:50 AM IST

Sujeet Kumar raised the issue of “unregulated and unrestrained” advertisement of tobacco and cigarette products on OTT platforms in Rajya Sabha

The MP said tobacco and cigarettes are a prominent risk factor of major diseases in the country. (Representative image (Unsplash))
The MP said tobacco and cigarettes are a prominent risk factor of major diseases in the country. (Representative image (Unsplash))

‘It's a malicious link': NIC cautions govt officials over fresh phishing attempt

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 08:52 AM IST

The phishing email itself pretended to be a warning from the NIC, and asked users to click on a malicious link to verify their profile

The Central Secretariat Service Forum, a representative body of Central Secretariat Service officers. flagged the matter on Twitter. (AP File Image)
The Central Secretariat Service Forum, a representative body of Central Secretariat Service officers. flagged the matter on Twitter. (AP File Image)

Court rejects Cong leader Raja Pateria's bail plea over remark against PM Modi

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:04 AM IST

A special MP-MLA court in Gwalior on Wednesday rejected the bail application of former minister and senior Congress leader Raja Pateria.

Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria (ANI)
Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria (ANI)

BF.7 in India: 'China's Covid situation different because...' What experts said

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 07:34 AM IST

BF.7 in India will be different from that of China, experts have assured as the China population did not develop herd immunity because of stringent lockdown there till last month.

The Health ministry urged to exercise caution and bring back mask amid fresh concerns over Omicron BF.7 variant in India.(PTI)
The Health ministry urged to exercise caution and bring back mask amid fresh concerns over Omicron BF.7 variant in India.(PTI)

'Former Minister ties Rahul Gandhi's shoe', says Amit Malviya, Congress slams

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 07:11 AM IST

Amit Malviya shared a video clip from the yatra where former Union minister Jitendra Singh was seen kneeling in front of Rahul Gandhi as he stood facing him.

A video clip shared by Malviya shows former Union minister kneeling in front of Rahul Gandhi as he stood facing him.(Twitter)
A video clip shared by Malviya shows former Union minister kneeling in front of Rahul Gandhi as he stood facing him.(Twitter)

TMC leader's ‘neither male nor female' post on PM Modi's attire sparks row

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Trinamool leader Kirti Azad commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of attire in Shillong and said it is a women's floral dress. BJP's ST Morcha demanded a complaint against the TMC leader for his comment.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Kirti Azad's post of PM Modi's attire was disrespectful to Meghalaya.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Kirti Azad's post of PM Modi's attire was disrespectful to Meghalaya.

BREAKING: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 11:14 AM IST

Breaking news today December 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out