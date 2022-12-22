BREAKING: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application
Dec 22, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail
Shraddha Walkar case: Accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail application.
Dec 22, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Dense fog envelops North India, 20 trains running late
As the cold wave tightened its icy grip across North India, Delhiites on Thursday once again woke up to dense fog cloaking the whole city.
A dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana continued on Thursday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported ANI.
Dec 22, 2022 09:24 AM IST
Fire near building in Thane; 4 two-wheelers gutted
Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire which broke out near a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said. No person was injured in the blaze, which erupted at 3.15 am near the Laxmi Nivas building in Koliwada locality of Rabodi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, reported PTI.
Dec 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Maha minister announces 20% reservation for women in public parking
Maharashtra: Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced in the Vidhan Sabha yesterday that 20% of the space in public vehicle parking in the state would be reserved for vehicles with women drivers, in view of the inconvenience caused to them at public parking places, reported ANI.
Dec 22, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Reliance Industries to acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operation in India
Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operations in India for ₹2,850 crore as the conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani seeks to strengthen its dominant position in India's mammoth retail sector, reported PTI.