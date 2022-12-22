Twitter announces feature to check how many times a tweet has been viewed

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new feature wherein you can check how many times a tweet has been seen.



“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions”, the billionaire tweeted, this amid speculations of him stepping down as the Twitter CEO.



Musk had run a Twitter poll asking his followers whether he should quit as the chief executive of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion. After the poll showed that over 57 per cent of the followers wanted him to quit, the 51-year-old tycoon said he will resign as soon as he finds someone ‘foolish enough to take the job'.



According to an AFP report, Musk's rumoured successors are part of his coterie. Several US media reports have tipped investor and podcaster Jason Calacanis and ex-PayPal executive David Sacks as frontrunners for the top job in Twitter. According to report, both of them are Musk's staunch defenders and have been part of the team which advised him on his takeover and the decision on layoffs.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Musk's tenure has been fraught with several controversial decisions, right from mass layoffs to suspending accounts of journalists who covered Twitter.



It is Musk's paid subscription service called Twitter Blue which sparked a major controversy, but the owner remained defiant and refused to backtrack. Under the new service, Twitter has distinguished businesses, individuals and government organisations. The individuals have been identified with blue tick, businesses with golden mark while government figures and organisations have been assigned grey checks.

Recently, Twitter announced a new feature which will help the users to find out which company an individual with a Twitter account works for. The Twitter Blue for Business is being described as a ‘new way for the businesses and their affiliates to distinguish themselves’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON