With Twitter's new Blue for Business, find out which company a person works for

Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Launched as a pilot project for now, the service will show a small badge of the company a Twitter user works for, next to the blue/gold checkmark on his handle.

The company plans to expand the service next year (Image courtesy: Twitter Business)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A new feature on Twitter will help users find out which company an individual with a Twitter account works for. Yes, the Elon Musk-owned tech giant has rolled out Twitter Blue for Business, which it describes as a ‘new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves’ on the social networking platform.

For now, the service has been launched as a pilot project and is being tested with a select group of businesses, the San Francisco-based firm said, adding that it will be expanded next year.

What is Twitter Blue for Business?

In a press release, Twitter said any company subscribing to the service will be able to 'link' any number of individuals, businesses and brands associated with it, to its handle on the social media website. When it does this, the affiliated account will get a small badge of the company's profile picture next to the blue or gold checkmark on his/her handle.

For example, the account of Esther Crawford, Twitter's director of product management, displays the famous bird badge next to the blue tick.

Esther Crawford's Twitter account
The linking of an affiliate will be done on the basis of a list provided by the parent business, said Twitter.

