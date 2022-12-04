Live
LIVE: ‘Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case’
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Dec 04, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia used 14 handsets in the two-three months after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the excise policy case for the first time. Read full story
Published on Dec 04, 2022 05:38 AM IST
New plan to reduce Hep-B mother-to-child infection
Published on Dec 04, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Dr SK Sarin, vice-chancellor, ILBS, said, “Our aim is to make as many as 100 mothers with Hepatitis B ambassadors of the Womb programme in the next year. They will be educated and will in turn educate other mothers about how a healthy life can be led.”
LAC row and job crisis among key issues as Congress charts Parliament strategy
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:02 AM IST
The chances of any discussion on the LAC situation, however, is virtually nil as the government has rejected such demands on earlier occasions.
India jumps to 48th spot in international aviation safety ranking: DGCA
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:03 AM IST
The country’s score in terms of effective implementation of key safety elements has improved to 85.49%, putting it ahead of China (49), Israel (50) and Turkey (54).
Meet to remove Pocso accused as mutt pontiff ends in a chaos
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:45 PM IST
The Lingayat leaders took a delegation to chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on October 14 and urged him to appoint a new pontiff and administrator for mutt.
Chhattisgarh CM's Dy secy used extorted money as poll funding, ED tells court
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Saumya Chaurasia, a 2008-batch State Administrative Service (SAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was arrested on Friday evening under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act
Telangana Cong set for revamp ahead of polls
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:43 PM IST
The Telangana Congress is virtually facing an existential crisis, with the large-scale defection of the leaders and workers into the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party in the last few years.
Modi favours NREGS recast to help poorest
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:27 PM IST
New Delhi After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged key discrepancies in the jobs guarantee scheme at a recent review meeting on the rural sector, the central government has set up a panel to study its flagship welfare programme in its 16th year, officials said
New aircraft carrier, drones, fighters in latest navy boost
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:26 PM IST
India is working on plans to build a new aircraft carrier, develop an indigenous deck-based fighter jet, and buy hi-tech drones from the US to strengthen itself militarily, even as the navy is keeping tabs on Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean region and is ready to protect the country’s interests in the far seas, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday
New Delhi regains toehold in Kabul a year after pulling out
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 02:41 AM IST
The feedback from the Indian side was one of several key factors that played a part in the Japanese government’s decision to resume limited diplomatic activity in Kabul on October 21, people familiar with the matter said.
Ex-Google MD forgot to pay cab driver at Delhi airport. Then this happened
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Former managing director of Twitter and Google Parminder Singh shared a recent incident, in a tweet, where he forgot to pay a cab driver and walked off to catch his flight. When Singh realised and called the driver, the person humbly refused to accept money.
TRS leader Kavitha seeks details of complaint in Delhi excise policy scam case
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 10:31 PM IST
In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official who sent the notice to her on Friday, she said the date of her meeting with the agency can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents.
Daily brief: In Godhra train case, Gujarat govt opposes release of convicts
Published on Dec 03, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PM's 'loot-tantra' vs Cong's 'loktantra': Rahul Gandhi on crude oil, LPG prices
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:42 PM IST
The grand old party has been attacking the Modi-led dispensation for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably
In Godhra train case, Gujarat government opposes release of convicts
Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:42 PM IST