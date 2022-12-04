Home / India News / LIVE: ‘Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case’
Live

LIVE: ‘Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case’

india news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST

Breaking news today December 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case: BJP

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia used 14 handsets in the two-three months after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the excise policy case for the first time. Read full story

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news delhi mcd elections + 2 more

Breaking news live updates December 4, 2022

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 05:38 AM IST

Breaking news today December 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

New plan to reduce Hep-B mother-to-child infection

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 03:18 AM IST

Dr SK Sarin, vice-chancellor, ILBS, said, “Our aim is to make as many as 100 mothers with Hepatitis B ambassadors of the Womb programme in the next year. They will be educated and will in turn educate other mothers about how a healthy life can be led.”

ILBS will tie up with the Delhi government to rope in more medical institutes to expand the reach of the programme.
ILBS will tie up with the Delhi government to rope in more medical institutes to expand the reach of the programme.

LAC row and job crisis among key issues as Congress charts Parliament strategy

india news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:02 AM IST

The chances of any discussion on the LAC situation, however, is virtually nil as the government has rejected such demands on earlier occasions.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.
The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.

India jumps to 48th spot in international aviation safety ranking: DGCA

india news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:03 AM IST

The country’s score in terms of effective implementation of key safety elements has improved to 85.49%, putting it ahead of China (49), Israel (50) and Turkey (54).

The higher ranking means that India has improved its air safety processes (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
The higher ranking means that India has improved its air safety processes (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

Meet to remove Pocso accused as mutt pontiff ends in a chaos

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:45 PM IST

The Lingayat leaders took a delegation to chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on October 14 and urged him to appoint a new pontiff and administrator for mutt.

Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana has been in custody since September 1 in the case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act
Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana has been in custody since September 1 in the case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act

Chhattisgarh CM's Dy secy used extorted money as poll funding, ED tells court

india news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:08 AM IST

Saumya Chaurasia, a 2008-batch State Administrative Service (SAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was arrested on Friday evening under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Saumya Chaurasia. (HT Photo)
Saumya Chaurasia. (HT Photo)

Telangana Cong set for revamp ahead of polls

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:43 PM IST

The Telangana Congress is virtually facing an existential crisis, with the large-scale defection of the leaders and workers into the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party in the last few years.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Modi favours NREGS recast to help poorest

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:27 PM IST

New Delhi After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged key discrepancies in the jobs guarantee scheme at a recent review meeting on the rural sector, the central government has set up a panel to study its flagship welfare programme in its 16th year, officials said

HT Image
HT Image

New aircraft carrier, drones, fighters in latest navy boost

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:26 PM IST

India is working on plans to build a new aircraft carrier, develop an indigenous deck-based fighter jet, and buy hi-tech drones from the US to strengthen itself militarily, even as the navy is keeping tabs on Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean region and is ready to protect the country’s interests in the far seas, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

New Delhi regains toehold in Kabul a year after pulling out

india news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 02:41 AM IST

The feedback from the Indian side was one of several key factors that played a part in the Japanese government’s decision to resume limited diplomatic activity in Kabul on October 21, people familiar with the matter said.

New Delhi had re-established a diplomatic presence in Kabul in June 2022. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
New Delhi had re-established a diplomatic presence in Kabul in June 2022. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

Ex-Google MD forgot to pay cab driver at Delhi airport. Then this happened

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:10 PM IST

Former managing director of Twitter and Google Parminder Singh shared a recent incident, in a tweet, where he forgot to pay a cab driver and walked off to catch his flight. When Singh realised and called the driver, the person humbly refused to accept money.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

TRS leader Kavitha seeks details of complaint in Delhi excise policy scam case

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 10:31 PM IST

In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official who sent the notice to her on Friday, she said the date of her meeting with the agency can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents.

K Kavitha (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
K Kavitha (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Daily brief: In Godhra train case, Gujarat govt opposes release of convicts

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat government opposed the release of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case.(AFP File Photo)
Gujarat government opposed the release of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case.(AFP File Photo)

PM's 'loot-tantra' vs Cong's 'loktantra': Rahul Gandhi on crude oil, LPG prices

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:42 PM IST

The grand old party has been attacking the Modi-led dispensation for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In Godhra train case, Gujarat government opposes release of convicts

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:42 PM IST

The SC bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing a bail plea to release convicts involved in stone pelting in the Godhra train burning case.

Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)
Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out