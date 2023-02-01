Live
LIVE: PM expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in J'khand's Dhanbad
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Breaking news live updates February 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST
PM Modi expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish at the loss of lives due to a fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” he tweets.
Shanti Bhushan: Indefatigable fighter for justice who took on the establishment
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:46 AM IST
If the imposition of Emergency in 1973 tested the democratic institutions of the country, especially the judiciary, veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan was undoubtedly a major force that compelled the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, to resort to the extreme step following the erosion of her hold on power due to Bhushan’s razor-sharp arguments
After over 140 years, heritage track of Holkars bids adieu
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:44 AM IST
The vintage metre gauge railway track between Mhow and Omkareshwar will no longer have trains plying on it, an official said on Tuesday. It will be replaced with a broad gauge line built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore.
‘Be secular’: SC on plea seeking ban on parties using religious symbols
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:27 AM IST
“The petitioner must be secular. You may not join all political parties, but you can select a party of each particular religion on a symbolic basis. An impression may not be given that petition is against a particular community,” a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said.
Air India urinating case | Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:09 AM IST
The Patiala House court in Delhi, while granting bail to Shankar Mishra, noted that the investigation against the accused has concluded and he was no longer required in custody
Asaram Bapu sentenced to life in 2013 rape case
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:12 AM IST
Additional sessions judge DK Soni also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Asaram to be paid as compensation to the survivor.
Janardhan Reddy’s wife to contest against his brother in Ballari seat
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on bail since 2015, and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh
Respond in two weeks on pillar collapse: HC tells govt, Metro Rail
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:34 AM IST
The accident occurred on January 10 near HBR Layout in the city when the reinforcement cage of pier number 218 of the KR Puram-Airport metro line collapsed on a motorcycle, killing two people. The BMRCL, facing flak over the incident, roped in IISc to investigate the reason behind the accident.
PM-CARES fund charitable, RTI Act not applicable: Trust to HC
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:31 AM IST
The PM Cares Trust is a public charitable trust and has not been created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by Parliament or a state legislature, the trust has told the Delhi high court.
Which breakfast is better? Kannada or Tamil one?
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:31 AM IST
I may be wading into the Kaveri here, but a question arose recently in a mixed group about whether the Karnataka or the Tamil Nadu interpretation of the classic idli-dosa breakfast was better.
Lawyers’ strike delays journalist Siddique Kappan’s release
Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was scheduled to be released on Tuesday after two years in jail in a money laundering case, may have to wait longer after a lawyers’ strike at Lucknow district court delayed submission of his required documents.
Home guard arrested for extorting couple in B’luru
When they questioned him about it and what they had done wrong, he told them he was a policeman and questioned them about what they were doing in the park and who gave them permission to enter. He also threatened them with filing a case and asked them to come to the police station
2 boys drown in swimming B’luru pool, say police
The incident came to light when Moin returned and found their bodies floating in the six-foot-deep pool. The Konanakunte police rushed to the spot and after nearly four hours, ascertained the identities of the boys as they had not carried any ID proof
Girl injured as hair gets stuck in wheel, 3 booked in Mandya: Cops
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:22 AM IST
All the family members went for a giant wheel ride beside the temple ground. While on the ride, the girl’s hair got stuck in the connecting rod of the giant wheel which had a technical fault, the police said. Her hair was pulled out along with the skin of her head and she was seriously injured, police added
Ruckus at public hearing on pen memorial for ex-CM Karunanidhi
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:21 AM IST