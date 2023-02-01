Home / India News / LIVE: PM expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in J'khand's Dhanbad
Live

LIVE: PM expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in J'khand's Dhanbad

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    PM Modi expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

    PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish at the loss of lives due to a fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. “An ex-gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given 50,000,” he tweets.

Topics
breaking news

Shanti Bhushan: Indefatigable fighter for justice who took on the establishment

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:46 AM IST

If the imposition of Emergency in 1973 tested the democratic institutions of the country, especially the judiciary, veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan was undoubtedly a major force that compelled the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, to resort to the extreme step following the erosion of her hold on power due to Bhushan’s razor-sharp arguments

Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
After over 140 years, heritage track of Holkars bids adieu

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:44 AM IST

The vintage metre gauge railway track between Mhow and Omkareshwar will no longer have trains plying on it, an official said on Tuesday. It will be replaced with a broad gauge line built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore.

The 145-year-old track was built by the British after the reigning Holkar king provided <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore loan. (Ratlam Railway Division)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
‘Be secular’: SC on plea seeking ban on parties using religious symbols

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:27 AM IST

“The petitioner must be secular. You may not join all political parties, but you can select a party of each particular religion on a symbolic basis. An impression may not be given that petition is against a particular community,” a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Syed Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf, who converted to Hindu religion in 2021, and has since been accused in multiple cases of hate speech against Muslims. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Air India urinating case | Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:09 AM IST

The Patiala House court in Delhi, while granting bail to Shankar Mishra, noted that the investigation against the accused has concluded and he was no longer required in custody

Shankar Mishra is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India New York-Delhi flight. (ANI)
ByDeepankar Malviya
Asaram Bapu sentenced to life in 2013 rape case

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Additional sessions judge DK Soni also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Asaram to be paid as compensation to the survivor.

Asaram Bapu is serving varying jail terms in various cases. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Janardhan Reddy’s wife to contest against his brother in Ballari seat

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on bail since 2015, and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh

Janardhana Reddy announced that he will contest the 2023 assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district, outside his turf in Ballari. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Respond in two weeks on pillar collapse: HC tells govt, Metro Rail

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The accident occurred on January 10 near HBR Layout in the city when the reinforcement cage of pier number 218 of the KR Puram-Airport metro line collapsed on a motorcycle, killing two people. The BMRCL, facing flak over the incident, roped in IISc to investigate the reason behind the accident.

The high court on January 13 had taken suo motu cognisance of two incidents — death of a woman and her two-year-old son in the pillar collapse and the formation of a sinkhole due to ongoing work of the Namma Metro project. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
PM-CARES fund charitable, RTI Act not applicable: Trust to HC

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The PM Cares Trust is a public charitable trust and has not been created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by Parliament or a state legislature, the trust has told the Delhi high court.

The PM Cares Trust is a public charitable trust and has not been created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by Parliament or a state legislature, the trust has told the Delhi high court. (Mint)
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
Which breakfast is better? Kannada or Tamil one?

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:31 AM IST

I may be wading into the Kaveri here, but a question arose recently in a mixed group about whether the Karnataka or the Tamil Nadu interpretation of the classic idli-dosa breakfast was better.

Shobha Narayan (HT Archive)
ByShobha Narayan
Lawyers’ strike delays journalist Siddique Kappan’s release

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was scheduled to be released on Tuesday after two years in jail in a money laundering case, may have to wait longer after a lawyers’ strike at Lucknow district court delayed submission of his required documents.

Siddique Kappan was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court in December last year in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Home guard arrested for extorting couple in B’luru

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

When they questioned him about it and what they had done wrong, he told them he was a policeman and questioned them about what they were doing in the park and who gave them permission to enter. He also threatened them with filing a case and asked them to come to the police station

Police said the arrest was made after a woman went on Twitter alleging extortion by a uniformed person. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
2 boys drown in swimming B’luru pool, say police

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The incident came to light when Moin returned and found their bodies floating in the six-foot-deep pool. The Konanakunte police rushed to the spot and after nearly four hours, ascertained the identities of the boys as they had not carried any ID proof

. The two boys drowned since they did not know swimming, police said. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Girl injured as hair gets stuck in wheel, 3 booked in Mandya: Cops

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:22 AM IST

All the family members went for a giant wheel ride beside the temple ground. While on the ride, the girl’s hair got stuck in the connecting rod of the giant wheel which had a technical fault, the police said. Her hair was pulled out along with the skin of her head and she was seriously injured, police added

Police said the temple officer allowed the giant wheel to run on the temple premises without licence or permission (HT Archives)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
Ruckus at public hearing on pen memorial for ex-CM Karunanidhi

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:21 AM IST

According to the environmentalists, the project site is legally untenable as it lies within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and will cause adverse ecological impacts.

Model photo of the proposed pen memorial. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
