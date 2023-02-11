Home / India News / Breaking news highlights, Feb 11: PM to begin celebration of year-long Dayanand's 200th birth anniversary tomorrow

Breaking news highlights, Feb 11: PM to begin celebration of year-long Dayanand's 200th birth anniversary tomorrow

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:47 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 11: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2023 09:03 PM IST

    Bihar man found injured in Delhi's north campus area

    A 26-year-old man found injured in north Delhi's Bonta Park alleged he was hit by a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with some time ago when he went to meet her, police said on Saturday.

    According to the man, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, he was attacked by the woman with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday when he went to meet her in the park in the north Delhi, police said. (PTI)

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:35 PM IST

    Delhi court sends former aide of KCR's daughter to 14-day remand over Excise policy case

    A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Butchibabu Gorantla, former aide of K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter MLC K. Kavitha, to 14 days Judicial Custody in Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case.

    The Counsel appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the court that investigation of his WhatsApp messages has revealed certain incriminating facts about the formulation and implementation of the Policy. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    Youth Congress shows black flag to Kerala CM

    Youth Congress show black flag to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a protest against state budget. The incident occurred at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. This is the second such incident today. (ANI)

  • Feb 11, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a Karnataka's temple

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple in Puttur, Karnataka. (ANI)

  • Feb 11, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    ‘Crypto involves huge technology, we are in talks with countries’: Finance minister Sitharaman 

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said, “Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations.”

  • Feb 11, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    DGCA imposes a fine of 20 lakh on Air Asia over lapses in pilot training 

    Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of 20 lakhs on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, ANI reported. The regulatory body said that few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.

  • Feb 11, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Suspected terrorist nabbed in Bengaluru

    Suspected terrorist Arif was nabbed by police & central agency officials in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported citing state home minister. He was earlier arrested for reported links with international terror organisations. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Finance minister Sitharaman attends Central Board of Directors meeting of RBI

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday attended the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the Union Budget 2023-24. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Delhi LG orders removal certain AAP members as govt nominees in privately owned DISCOMs

    Delhi LG, VK Saxena ordered an immediate removal of Jasmine Shah, Spokesperson, AAP and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP, ND Gupta and other private individuals, as government nominees on the boards of privately owned DISCOMs- BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani) and NDPDCL (Tata), ANI reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    President Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

  • Feb 11, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone for road projects worth 18,100 cr in Rajasthan tomorrow

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Sunday where he is set to lay foundation stone of road projects worth more than 18,100 crores in Dausa. He will also inaugurate Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

  • Feb 11, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    ED arrests YSRCP Lok Sabha MP & his son in Delhi excise policy case

    Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and son Raghav Magunta in Delhi excise policy case, ANI reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Tripura today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates in Tripura on Saturday. Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party's state unit president Rajib Bhattacharya would receive the PM at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, ANI reported citing a BJP leader.

  • Feb 11, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Union home minister Amit Shah attends 74 RR IPS batch passing out parade in Hyderabad

    Home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad (ANI)
    Home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad (ANI)

    Union Home minister Amit Shah attended the passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS batch on Saturday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

  • Feb 11, 2023 07:30 AM IST

    Nagaland assembly poll: BJP's Kazheto Kinimi re-elected after opponent withdraws

    Kazheto Kinimi of BJP was re-elected on Friday, unopposed from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature, ANI reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:43 AM IST

    Assam police seize 350 bags of Burmese Supari, 37 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor

    Cachar district police in Assam on Saturday intercepted two vehicles yesterday including a truck and a car and seized 350 bags of Burmese Supari from the truck and 37 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the car. Police also arrested 3 persons, ANI reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    US jet shoots down unidentified object flying off Alaska coast

    A US military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said, according to news agency AFP reports. The object flying at about 40,000 feet height was shot down as it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs, 1st stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open today

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The stretch is likely to be open to traffic from Tuesday.

The first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Modi today. (PTI)
The first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Modi today. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Dayanand

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, February 12: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Rahul Gandhi had knee pain; was about to quit Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong leader

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was on the verge of quitting the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 3rd day because of tremendous knee pain, Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

A physiotherapist joined Rahul Gandhi's medical team during Bharat Jodo Yatra and under his treatment Rahul Gandhi's severe knee pain was cured.
A physiotherapist joined Rahul Gandhi's medical team during Bharat Jodo Yatra and under his treatment Rahul Gandhi's severe knee pain was cured.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Lalu Yadav returns to India after surgery in Singapore

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 06:13 AM IST

He arrived in Delhi Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (ANI): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to India from Singapore after his kidney transplant operation, at IGI airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 11 (ANI): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to India from Singapore after his kidney transplant operation, at IGI airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

Lithium found in J&K ‘of best quality’: Report

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:47 AM IST

The 5.9-million ton reserve of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in Reasi district by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Ore containing lithium found in J&K’s Reasi district. (ANI)
Ore containing lithium found in J&K’s Reasi district. (ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

UP set to reach top spot on domestic air circuit: Scindia at Investors Summit

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:39 AM IST

Scindia pointed out that the country’s aviation sector has been democratised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making air travel accessible to the common man.

Uttar Pradesh will soon reach top spot on domestic air circuit: Scindia at UP Global Investors Summit
Uttar Pradesh will soon reach top spot on domestic air circuit: Scindia at UP Global Investors Summit
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story

Indore civic body introduces bonds to raise funds for solar power plant

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Indore is cleanest city in India through participation of the people and now infrastructure development will also take place with the help of the public, the mayor said.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will provide incentives to urban civic bodies to improve their finances and creditworthiness, and help them raise funds through municipal bonds. (REUTERS)
In the Union Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will provide incentives to urban civic bodies to improve their finances and creditworthiness, and help them raise funds through municipal bonds. (REUTERS)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

Russia-Ukraine war: Will welcome India’s peace effort, says US

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:01 AM IST

India has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the “only way forward” and has refrained from publicly criticising the Russian invasion of Ukraine

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Washington:
Close Story

Suspected Maoists kill BJP leader, Nadda targets Chhattisgarh govt

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 03:37 AM IST

Though no material claiming responsibility for the attack on Sagar Sahu (52), the vice-president of BJP’s Narayanpur district unit, has been recovered from the spot, police suspect it could be a handiwork of Maoists, a senior officer said.

Sagar Sahu (52), the vice-president of BJP’s Narayanpur district unit, was killed by two unidentified persons suspected to be Maoists. (HT)
Sagar Sahu (52), the vice-president of BJP’s Narayanpur district unit, was killed by two unidentified persons suspected to be Maoists. (HT)
ByRitesh Mishra
Close Story

AICTE set to ease norms to boost admissions in core engg courses

india news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The new rules will be reflected in the AICTE’s approval process handbook that is likely to be released by the end of this month.

The AICTE in the past had asked all affiliated engineering colleges to promote these courses by interacting with industry experts, introducing compulsory internships, and providing hands-on experience
The AICTE in the past had asked all affiliated engineering colleges to promote these courses by interacting with industry experts, introducing compulsory internships, and providing hands-on experience
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

Turkey earthquake: How body of Uttarakhand man Vijay Kumar was identified

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Reports indicate that Vijay Kumar Gaud's face was crushed beyond recognition. His clothes had been found on Friday.

Vijay Kumar had been missing since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey. (File)
Vijay Kumar had been missing since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey. (File)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Regulators are on their toes: FM on Adani issue

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 02:01 AM IST

The minister was replying to a question on the observations of the Supreme Court on public interest litigations (PILs) alleging exploitation of investors and “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stocks

Mumbai, Feb 04 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Post-Budget press conference, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi )
Mumbai, Feb 04 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Post-Budget press conference, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi )
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Close Story

Expect brief bout of slight chill before warmth: IMD

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Several parts of northwest India, including Delhi, have been experiencing higher than normal temperatures in the past few days

Children going to school on a cold winter morning in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Children going to school on a cold winter morning in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

G20 to hold discussion on issue of regulating crypto assets: Sitharaman

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 02:01 AM IST

India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1 for one year. The G20 is a forum of the world’s biggest economies

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a customary post-Union Budget 2023-24 meeting in presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Sanjay Sharma)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a customary post-Union Budget 2023-24 meeting in presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Sanjay Sharma)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Close Story

PM Modi to unveil Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:21 AM IST

Developed at a cost of over ₹12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release.

A view of the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A view of the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out