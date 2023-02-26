Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Delhi Police arrests 2 persons planning to go for weapons training in Pak

Updated on Feb 26, 2023 05:57 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 05:57 AM

    Delhi Police arrests 2 persons planning to go for weapons training in Pak

    Officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two people on Saturday who were allegedly planning to travel to Pakistan for weapons training, ANI reported. 

    According to a police statement, Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra and Abdullah (26), a resident of Tamil Nadu were arrested.

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 05:50 AM

    8-month-old  killed, 14 injured after car rams into crowd in UP's Sitapur

    An eight-month-old child have been killed and 14 people were injured after a car rammed into crowd on Saturday during Bhagwat Katha in Mudia village of Sitapur district in Uttar pradesh, ANI reported citing police official.

    The driver of the car, Rajnish, was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle started by accident and he was unaware of it, according to an official.

