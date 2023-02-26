Home / India News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

ANI | , Rajkot
Feb 26, 2023 04:29 PM IST

The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Representational image

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported.

More details are awaited.

earthquake gujarat
