4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot
Feb 26, 2023 04:29 PM IST
The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
No casualty or damage to property is reported.
More details are awaited.
