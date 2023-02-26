Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi Police arrests 2 persons planning to go for weapons training in Pak
Live

LIVE: Delhi Police arrests 2 persons planning to go for weapons training in Pak

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 05:57 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Delhi Police arrests 2 persons planning to go for weapons training in Pak

    Officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two people on Saturday who were allegedly planning to travel to Pakistan for weapons training, ANI reported. 

    According to a police statement, Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra and Abdullah (26), a resident of Tamil Nadu were arrested.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    8-month-old  killed, 14 injured after car rams into crowd in UP's Sitapur

    An eight-month-old child have been killed and 14 people were injured after a car rammed into crowd on Saturday during Bhagwat Katha in Mudia village of Sitapur district in Uttar pradesh, ANI reported citing police official.

    The driver of the car, Rajnish, was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle started by accident and he was unaware of it, according to an official.

LIVE: 8-month-old killed, 14 injured after car rams into crowd in UP's Sitapur

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 05:53 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

New law against hate crimes, call for alliance part of Congress resolution

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:24 AM IST

With a series of assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the resolution announced a new vision document for the national election and “the widest possible consensus” with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue of EVMs with the Election Commission of India

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the 85th Plenary Session of Congress, in Raipur on Friday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
No joint communique as G20 leaders disagree on Ukraine

india news
Published on Feb 26, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The outcomes of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting were summed up in a chair’s summary issued by India, the president of the grouping. The move reflected the impact of deep divisions created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters the draft communique included two paras on the Ukraine crisis taken from the leaders’ declaration or joint statement issued at the last G20 Summit in Indonesia, but China and Russia had a reservation about this. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent
Govt may frame rules for sharing of non-personal data under digital India law

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 02:51 AM IST

The rules could include pricing for sharing anonymised data sets and provisions for free government access to boost efficiency of the government’s welfare schemes

The rules could include pricing for sharing anonymised data sets and provisions for free government access to boost efficiency of the government’s welfare schemes, an official said on the condition of anonymity.
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Man kills 4 of family in Karnataka over property dispute: Police

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Shambhu Bhat (65), his wife Mahadevi Bhat (60), their son Rajeev Bhat, 34, and daughter-in-law Kusuma Bhat, 30, were killed by Sridhar Janardhan Bhat along with his wife’s relative Vinay Bhat with iron rods.

Sridhar, absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody, while Vinay Bhat is at large
ByHT Correspondent, Karwar
CJI calls for effective steps to end discrimination in educational institutes

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 02:00 AM IST

CJI Chandrachud expressed concern over the growing incidents of deaths by suicide of students from marginalised communities.

Referring to the recent incident of the death of a Dalit student by suicide at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, the CJI said such incidents due to caste discrimination had become common these days. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Development of Karnataka priority for Centre: PM Modi

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:21 AM IST

PM Modi said the spending by the Union government for Karnataka has increased significantly in the past nine years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the inauguration of the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’, Amrit Mahotsav of Delhi-Karnataka Sangha at Talkatora Stadium. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
As number of vacant houses mounts in Kerala

india news
Published on Feb 26, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Driving along the coastal belt of Kerala one can see big houses in the middle of coconut-palm-filled plots

HT Image
ByRamesh Babu
Hyderabad student kills friend for talking to his partner, say police

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:35 AM IST

According to Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan, the accused beheaded the deceased, removed his heart, genitalia and intestines, and chopped his fingers before dumping the body in the hillocks at Abdullapurmet

According to Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan, the accused beheaded the deceased, removed his heart, genitalia and intestines, and chopped his fingers.
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Akal Takht sets up panel amid row over using holy book in Ajnala protest

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Defying prohibitory orders, the protesters clashed with police, broke through barricades, fought pitched street battles while carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to hold “amrit sanchar” (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station. Amritpal withdrew the stir only after police assured him of the release of Lovepreet

Supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh clashing with Punjab Police personnel on Thursday afternoon as they headed for the police station in Ajnala to protest the arrest of his aide in a kidnap and assault case, Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal /HT photo)
ByHT Correspondents
G20 nations back India’s stand on cryptocurrencies: Finance minister at FMCBG

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:37 AM IST

Finance minister said members supported India’s view that the technology behind cryptocurrencies could be useful for various purposes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrive to address a news conference at the end of G20 finance ministers' and Central Bank governors' meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (REUTERS)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Congress amends its constitution, issues set of guidelines for new members

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The Congress party on Saturday made amendments to its constitution, asking new members of the party to give an undertaking that they “abstain from use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants”

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel greets party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
LCA Tejas set to debut at air exercises in UAE

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas is set to debut in a multilateral air exercise in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday

State-run planemaker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday kicked off key ground tests on the LCA Mk-1 (light combat aircraft) to assess the structural integrity of its airframe. (IAF)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
PM Modi, Scholz discuss Ukraine, G20 presidency

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Ukraine crisis figured extensively in talks on Saturday between visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that India has insisted the situation be resolved through dialogue and stands ready to contribute to any peace process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(AFP/PIB)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Happy to end innings with Bharat Jodo: Sonia

india news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday declared that “victory will be ours” as she urged a 15,000-strong audience at the party’s plenary in Raipur to tackle the “regime with boldness and vigour”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.(PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Raipur
