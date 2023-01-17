BREAKING: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case
Jan 17, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case
Rohini Court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in the Kanjhawala woman drag and death case. The court observed that his role started only after the commission of the offence.
Jan 17, 2023 02:41 PM IST
Passenger opens emergency exit on flight, DGCA orders probe
A passenger on an Indigo flight created a scare and panic among fellow passengers when he opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum.
Jan 17, 2023 01:48 PM IST
‘No security breach’: Rahul Gandhi after man tried to hug him in Bharat Jodo Yatra
I could see a person who came to hug me, I don't know why you are calling it a lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited, said Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
Jan 17, 2023 12:24 PM IST
'China's stranglehold in vain': Ex envoy after Makki listed as global terrorist
China's stranglehold over India's pursuit of justice against those who attacked our people is now in vain, former India's permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Tuesday as Beijing lifted its the technical hold on the designation of LeT chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist by the 1267 UN Sanctions committee. Read full story
Jan 17, 2023 10:59 AM IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered.
Jan 17, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP's National Executive Meet
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at NDMC Convention Centre on the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet.
Jan 17, 2023 09:17 AM IST
China’s population starts shrinking, first drop since 1960s
China’s population started shrinking in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a milestone for the world’s second-largest economy, which is facing an increasingly serious demographic crisis, reported Bloomberg.
Jan 17, 2023 08:28 AM IST
Tamil Nadu sports minister flags off ‘Jallikattu’
Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the 'Jallikattu' event in Madurai's Alanganallur.
Jan 17, 2023 06:26 AM IST
List of trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog
Due to fog, many trains are running late today in the Northern Railway region of the Indian Railways.
Jan 17, 2023 05:31 AM IST
Death toll rises to 40 after Russia's deadly strike in Ukraine's Dnipro
The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion, reported AFP.