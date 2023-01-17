Home / India News / BREAKING: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case
BREAKING: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 03:11 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Jan 17, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case

    Rohini Court grants bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in the Kanjhawala woman drag and death case. The court observed that his role started only after the commission of the offence.

  • Jan 17, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    Passenger opens emergency exit on flight, DGCA orders probe

    A passenger on an Indigo flight created a scare and panic among fellow passengers when he opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum.

  • Jan 17, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    ‘No security breach’: Rahul Gandhi after man tried to hug him in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    I could see a person who came to hug me, I don't know why you are calling it a lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited, said Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

  • Jan 17, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    'China's stranglehold in vain': Ex envoy after Makki listed as global terrorist

    China's stranglehold over India's pursuit of justice against those who attacked our people is now in vain, former India's permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Tuesday as Beijing lifted its the technical hold on the designation of LeT chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist by the 1267 UN Sanctions committee. Read full story

  • Jan 17, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

    2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered. 

  • Jan 17, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP's National Executive Meet

    Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at NDMC Convention Centre on the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet.

  • Jan 17, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    China’s population starts shrinking, first drop since 1960s

    China’s population started shrinking in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a milestone for the world’s second-largest economy, which is facing an increasingly serious demographic crisis, reported Bloomberg.

  • Jan 17, 2023 08:28 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu sports minister flags off ‘Jallikattu’ 

    Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the 'Jallikattu' event in Madurai's Alanganallur.

  • Jan 17, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    List of trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog

    Due to fog, many trains are running late today in the Northern Railway region of the Indian Railways.

  • Jan 17, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Death toll rises to 40 after Russia's deadly strike in Ukraine's Dnipro

    The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion, reported AFP.

‘He was just excited…': Rahul Gandhi on ‘security breach’ during Yatra in Punjab

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Gandhi's security was apparently breached as a man rushed and tried to hug him before being pulled away by party workers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Missing ballot box saga: Kerala HC ‘concerned’; CEO seeks report from collector

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:49 PM IST

The ballot box which was kept in the locker of Malappuram sub-treasury office was found in another office that was 22kms away from the place where it was kept

The high court also issued notices to the election commission (EC) and chief electoral officer of the state. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Man dupes Delhi luxury hotel of 23L, poses as UAE royal family staff: Report

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST

Currently, the accused is untraceable, but the Delhi Police are on a lookout.

Man dupes Delhi luxury hotel of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23L, poses as UAE royal family staff: Report
ByManjiri Chitre
Rahul Gandhi's blunt ‘impossible’ on Varun's Cong entry: 'I can never go to…'

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his cousin brother, Varun Gandhi, at some point accepted and imbibed the ideology of RSS, which he can never accept.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press briefing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
ByKunal Gaurav
Government today thinks like a startup: Union minister Piyush Goyal

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Appreciating the MAARG portal, which is a mentorship platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, the union minister said that it will help focus, refine and fine-tune ideas

The union minister added that the government relentlessly focusses on newer and better ideas. (Twitter | Piyush Goyal)
ByAnish Yande
India poised better to tackle inflation, price rise: BJP resolution

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:05 PM IST

The resolution hailed Modi’s efforts in renovating temples such as the Kashi Vishwanath and the Somnath Temple while saying a grand Ram Temple will soon be completed in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda at the inauguration of the two-day meeting. (Twitter)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Why Ashwini Choubey broke down during a press conference

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Union minister Ashwini Choubey wept inconsolably while remembering BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey gets emotional during a press conference in Patna (PTI)
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
'Theatrics, protests' by AAP in Solicitor General's remarks in Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 01:37 PM IST

The AAP and LG Saxena have sparred over multiple issues.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia leading the protest march. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Delhi colder than popular winter destinations; Nainital, Mussoorie on list

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 01:45 PM IST

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at its official weather station, Safdarjung, on Tuesday.

Delhi's minimum temperature fell to lowest to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday since 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Punjab, man tries to hug him. Video

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday morning. The Punjab leg of the party's pan India march began last week on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Screengrab of the video capturing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security breach in Punjab during Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Odisha artist's 5-ton sand hockey sculpture gets ‘world’s largest' tag

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 12:16 PM IST

A sand sculpture - created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik in Odisha - has been recognised as the 'world's largest sand hockey stick' by World Records India.

Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a '105 feet Hockey stick with 5000 Hockey ball' sand sculpture near Barabati Stadium in Mahanadi, Cuttack(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre
'China's stranglehold in vain': Ex envoy after Makki listed as global terrorist

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Abdul Rehman Makki’s listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT and the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Former Indian Envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin.(ANI / File photo)
ByHT News Desk
Day 2 of BJP's key meeting, PM Modi, other top leaders present| A lowdown

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 12:20 PM IST

The BJP is holding a two-day National Executive Meeting in Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
