BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia, reports AP citing US officials
BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia, reports AP citing US officials

india news
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Breaking news, January 27, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 27, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Motorcyclist dragged for 12 km in Surat, dies; 1 arrested

    More than a month after a man died from being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres pinned under a car post an accident, the vehicle's owner was held by Gujarat's Surat police on Thursday after being in hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan, an official said on Thursday…read more.

  • Jan 27, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Inter-state gang which posed as police to loot people, held by UP police

    An inter-state gang of five people was apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. "They used to wear khaki clothes resembling police uniform & then used to dupe common people and loot them in trains," sai Ramkrishna Dwivedi, GRP-incharge Kanpur.

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:55 AM IST

    Amid furore, Congress screens BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala

    The Congress on Thursday organised a public screening of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment…read more.

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia: Biden administration

    The United States special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration has announced, AP reported.

Motorcyclist dragged for 12 km in Surat, dies; 1 arrested: Report

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 05:56 AM IST

Gujarat Palsana accident: The accident took place on December 18 in Palsana on the outskirts of Surat.

PTI |
BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

india news
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Breaking news, January 27, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Telangana guv targets KCR govt at state’s R-Day event

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Originally to be held in Secunderabad, the parade was held on Thursday morning at Raj Bhavan itself. Chief Minister Rao and members of his cabinet however stayed away, with state chief secretary Shanti Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other officials in attendance

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Statue of Equality-fame seer, meditation guide get Padma Bhushan

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:18 AM IST

A renowned meditation guide and a best-selling author, Kamlesh Patel — the Founder of Heartfulness and the current President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission — is a trained pharmacist

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Lokesh padayatra

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Christened as “Yuva Galam” (voice of youth), the padayatra would cover over 150 out of 175 assembly constituencies across the length and breadth of Andhra Pradesh and end up at Ichapuram in Srikakulam district over a period of 400 days

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Budget may infuse 50k-cr in PLIs to cut supply shocks

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The government may infuse a corpus of about ₹50,000 crore to the existing ₹1

ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Centre rolls out first nasal Covid vaccine as booster

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:03 AM IST

India on Thursday rolled out the first nasal vaccine against Covid-19, to be administered as a primary or booster dose for adults, potentially widening the pool of people who may take a third vaccine against the infection, cutting tertiary costs, and easing pressures on supply and storage networks

ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
A grand salute to the Indian republic

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:55 PM IST

India on Thursday put up a grand display of military prowess and cultural diversity in its first Republic Day parade down the renamed Kartavya Path with a raft of indigenously produced tanks, guns and missiles, elite soldiers on horseback, camels and motorbikes, women leading some of the biggest marching contingents, and jets roaring past an overcast sky

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Central Vista workers, staff find a pride of place during Republic Day parade

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Among the thousands of people who thronged Kartavya Path on Thursday for the 74th Republic Day celebrations were a group of very special guests -- the construction workers and the staff who worked on the Centra Vista redevelopment project, and now help maintain the newly laid pathways and lush lawns between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Kerala forest department finds 15 pellets in captured elephant Dhoni’s body

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:44 PM IST

At least 15 gun pellets were found inside the body of a wild elephant that was captured in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Sunday, state forest minister AK Saseendran said, adding that most of the pellets have been removed by the veterinarians of the forest department

ByRamesh Babu
Bivalent vaccines more effective against Covid than monovalent ones: Study

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:40 PM IST

Bivalent Covid-19 vaccines provide significantly better protection than their monovalent counterparts against severe disease and death from infections caused by Omicron sub-variants, data from two recent reports published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) show

ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Republic Day: Governor targets KCR govt at Telangana event

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The Telangana government led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been at loggerheads with governor Soundarajan after it had initially called off the parade citing the Covid-19 pandemic, a move the latter had objected to

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Kashmir to Kerala, Tricolour soars as country marks Republic Day

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:33 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Soldiers braved freezing temperatures to unfurl the Tricolour at India’s border outposts, security personnel exchanged sweets with their Pakistani and Bangladeshi counterparts, and paramilitary forces celebrated with local villagers deep inside a Maoist hotbed as the 74th Republic Day was marked with pomp and zeal across India on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent
Annoyed with flight delay, passenger falsely tweets plane hijacked; arrested

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The passenger was offloaded for questioning by security agencies with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action.

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Daily brief: Hindenburg defends report on Adani Group

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk
