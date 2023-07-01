Home / India News / LIVE: Supreme Court refers activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to three-judge bench
Live

LIVE: Supreme Court refers activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to three-judge bench

Jul 01, 2023 08:26 PM IST
OPEN APP

Breaking news live updates July 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 01, 2023 08:01 PM IST

    ‘The timing was not right!’: CM Biren Singh on Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Manipur

    Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur said, “We can't stop anyone. But the timing - it has been 40 days. Why did he not come earlier? He is a Congress leader but in what capacity was he making the visit? I don't think the timing was right. He seemed to have come with a political agenda. He came & then there was an incident in the market & BJP office was attacked. Did he come for the situation in the state or for political mileage? I don't support the manner in which he came.”

    Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, and at Moirang in Bishnupur district a day after.

  • Jul 01, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    Supreme Court refers activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to three-judge bench

    Supreme Court on Friday in an urgent hearing referred Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to a three-judge bench and said she should have been given some time by the Gujarat high court before she could surrender.

  • Jul 01, 2023 06:51 PM IST

    Watch | PM Modi at a cultural event in MP's Shahdol

  • Jul 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    French President Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid protests

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday postponed state visit to Germany because of unrest in France, news agency AP reported citing German authorities. 

  • Jul 01, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    BSF troops seize two bottles containing 1.5 kg of Heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

    Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday seized two plastic bottles containing arround 1.5 kg of Heroin near the village- Rao ke Uttar, district Ferozepur in Punjab, ANI reported. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Satluj.

  • Jul 01, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    ‘Central Tribal University was opened in Shahdol division, they named it after their family’: PM Modi in Shahdol, MP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol said, “The earlier governments were insensitive & disrespectful towards tribal society & the poor...when it came to making a tribal woman the President, we saw the behaviour of many parties...When the Central Tribal University was opened in Shahdol division, they named it after their family, while the Shivraj government named Chhindwada University after the revolutionary Raja Shankar Shah. We named the lines of the Patal Pani Station after Tantia Mama.” (ANI)

  • Jul 01, 2023 04:31 PM IST

    'BJP doesn't speak of real burning issues, but starts new debate to mislead people': Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

    Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said, "...We have said that whenever Uniform Civil Code comes, we will support it. Congress party has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward. But the burning issues at present in the country - Manipur has been burning for over a month and is on the verge of civil war. But no action has been taken against the CM...BJP doesn't speak of the real burning issues in the country and starts a new debate to mislead people." (ANI)

  • Jul 01, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    PM Modi inaugurates National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP

  • Jul 01, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    Over Rs. 1.61 lakh crore GST revenue collected in June 

    Gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 is 1,61,497 crore which recorded 12% year-on-year growth, according to a statement from Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

  • Jul 01, 2023 02:46 PM IST

    ‘I appreciate Rahul Gandhi’s visit, but bringing back peace is priority': Manipur's BJP president

    Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi said on Saturday that she appreciates Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the violence-hit state. However, she said that the focus should be on resolving the situation and restoring peace. ANI quoted her as saying, “The issue should not be politicised.”

  • Jul 01, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to landslide

    The Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand has been again shut on Saturday due to landslide after it reopened for traffic on Friday morning.

  • Jul 01, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender immediately

    The Gujarat High Court on Saturday rejected the regular bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad and directed her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

  • Jul 01, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20

    Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that the Monsoon Session for the year will commence from July 20 and that it will continue till August 11.

    "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Pralhad Joshi's tweet read.

  • Jul 01, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    PM Modi addresses 17th Indian Cooperative Congress

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, said, “Today over 25,000 cooperative sectors are working in the fisheries sector. This is improving the lives of our fishermen and improving their earning capacity. Inland fisheries have also seen a growth of 2 times in the last 9 years.”

  • Jul 01, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    Chinese military delegation visits UK, France

    A Chinese military delegation visited the Britain and France from June 24 to Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral defence relations, China's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday, reported Reuters.

  • Jul 01, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studios in California

    A transformer at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank exploded causing fire on Friday. A cloud of smoke erupted from an electrical fire and covered the Burbank lot. Fortunately, the fire was immediately put out by the firefighters and no casualties were reported. 

  • Jul 01, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, says police

    Maharashtra police authorities on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 25 people were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district.

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    Bihar education minister's elder brother joins BJP

    Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav joined the BJP on Friday night.

  • Jul 01, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata today

    West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is likely to visit the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, where a man was killed during an incident of firing on June 27 ahead of the panchayat elections, reported PTI.

  • Jul 01, 2023 07:29 AM IST

    25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

    25 bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, reported PTI citing officials.

  • Jul 01, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Biden proposes new measures for student loan relief after Supreme Court defeat

    US President Joe Biden on Friday announced new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans and condemned the US Supreme Court for blocking a plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt that was popular with his voters.

  • Jul 01, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    Thousands stranded on Nepal highway as landslide blocks road

    Thousands of passengers are stranded alongside the Prithvi Highway in Nepal as the Narayanghat-Mugling road section was blocked due to a landslide on Friday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Daily brief: Manipur CM reveals why he decided to resign and then backtracked

india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses a press conference, appealing to the people for peace in the strife ridden state, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Manipur CM reveals why he decided to resign, and later changed decision

Manipur CM had gone to tender his resignation to the governor. But he was stopped from going to the Raj Bhavan by his supporters.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 07:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Time should've been given’: SC refers Teesta Setalvad's case to larger bench

The apex court had earlier granted an interim bail to the activist who was accused of fabricating evidence and tutoring witnesses in the 2002 riots case.

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 08:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Watch: PM Modi interacts with leaders of tribal community in MP's Shahdol

PM Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Saturday.

PM Modi while interacting with the women in Pakariya village. (Twitter/ ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 07:37 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

‘Nobody’s opinion matters': Congress MP on Himachal minister's ‘support’ to UCC

Congress MP said they will reach a conclusion after a party-level strategy meeting and that nobody's opinion on the issue matters.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari(HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 07:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi's ‘no guarantee’ jibe at opposition unity in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such (opposition) parties are only working for their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter/PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission | Details

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, announced in the union budget 2023, aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by the disease.

PM Modi at the launching event in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. (Twitter/ ANI)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 05:53 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

Several villages and towns in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Surat were flooded.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road due to incessant heavy rainfall in Nadiad, Gujarat. (ANI)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 05:32 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Evening brief: Four arrested for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad admitted at SBD Hospital after he was allegedly shot at by armed assailants, in Saharanpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 05:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Four arrested from Ambala for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

The Bhim Army chief was travelling in an SUV when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car at Gandhi Colony in Deoband.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad admitted at SBD Hospital after he was allegedly shot at by armed assailants, in Saharanpur.(ANI file)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 04:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Over 90 million Indians shell out ‘catastrophic’ level of spends on healthcare

The report indicated that the proportion of households spending between 10-25% of their expenditure on healthcare has shot up between 2017-18 and 2022-23.

The report found that households with more than 10% spends on healthcare have raised from 4.5% to 6.7%. (HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 04:53 PM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Maharashtra Police suspect human error behind Buldhana crash that killed 25

Total of 33 people were on board the bus which was going to Pune from Nagpur. Accident occurred at 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja, killing 25

People gather around the wreckage of a bus that caught fire along the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district of Maharashtra state on July 1, 2023. (AFP)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 04:42 PM IST
PTI |

Viral clip shows old electric engine pulling Vande Bharat. Railways responds

Railways on Thursday clarified that the viral video of an electric engine pulling a Vande Bharat is a routine process until a train is commissioned.

Viral video showing an old electric engine pulling a Vande Bharat train. (Twitter)
india news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 04:40 PM IST
ByYagya Sharma

Hearing on cognisance of chargesheet against WFI chief shifted to July 7

Renowned Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat held protests for 38 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest.

BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 07:04 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Centre reappoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India for 3 more years

Tushar Mehta has been reappointed as the Solicitor General of India for three more years, along with six additional solicitor generals in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 03:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out