LIVE: Supreme Court refers activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to three-judge bench
- Jul 01, 2023 08:01 PM IST
‘The timing was not right!’: CM Biren Singh on Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Manipur
Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur said, “We can't stop anyone. But the timing - it has been 40 days. Why did he not come earlier? He is a Congress leader but in what capacity was he making the visit? I don't think the timing was right. He seemed to have come with a political agenda. He came & then there was an incident in the market & BJP office was attacked. Did he come for the situation in the state or for political mileage? I don't support the manner in which he came.”
Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, and at Moirang in Bishnupur district a day after.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:17 PM IST
Supreme Court refers activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to three-judge bench
Supreme Court on Friday in an urgent hearing referred Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to a three-judge bench and said she should have been given some time by the Gujarat high court before she could surrender.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:51 PM IST
Watch | PM Modi at a cultural event in MP's Shahdol
- Jul 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST
French President Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid protests
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday postponed state visit to Germany because of unrest in France, news agency AP reported citing German authorities.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:53 PM IST
BSF troops seize two bottles containing 1.5 kg of Heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur
Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday seized two plastic bottles containing arround 1.5 kg of Heroin near the village- Rao ke Uttar, district Ferozepur in Punjab, ANI reported. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Satluj.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:30 PM IST
‘Central Tribal University was opened in Shahdol division, they named it after their family’: PM Modi in Shahdol, MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol said, “The earlier governments were insensitive & disrespectful towards tribal society & the poor...when it came to making a tribal woman the President, we saw the behaviour of many parties...When the Central Tribal University was opened in Shahdol division, they named it after their family, while the Shivraj government named Chhindwada University after the revolutionary Raja Shankar Shah. We named the lines of the Patal Pani Station after Tantia Mama.” (ANI)
- Jul 01, 2023 04:31 PM IST
'BJP doesn't speak of real burning issues, but starts new debate to mislead people': Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh
Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said, "...We have said that whenever Uniform Civil Code comes, we will support it. Congress party has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward. But the burning issues at present in the country - Manipur has been burning for over a month and is on the verge of civil war. But no action has been taken against the CM...BJP doesn't speak of the real burning issues in the country and starts a new debate to mislead people." (ANI)
- Jul 01, 2023 04:14 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP
- Jul 01, 2023 03:32 PM IST
Over Rs. 1.61 lakh crore GST revenue collected in June
Gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 is ₹1,61,497 crore which recorded 12% year-on-year growth, according to a statement from Ministry of Finance on Saturday.
- Jul 01, 2023 02:46 PM IST
‘I appreciate Rahul Gandhi’s visit, but bringing back peace is priority': Manipur's BJP president
Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi said on Saturday that she appreciates Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the violence-hit state. However, she said that the focus should be on resolving the situation and restoring peace. ANI quoted her as saying, “The issue should not be politicised.”
- Jul 01, 2023 02:00 PM IST
Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to landslide
The Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand has been again shut on Saturday due to landslide after it reopened for traffic on Friday morning.
- Jul 01, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender immediately
The Gujarat High Court on Saturday rejected the regular bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad and directed her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
- Jul 01, 2023 12:46 PM IST
Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20
Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that the Monsoon Session for the year will commence from July 20 and that it will continue till August 11.
"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Pralhad Joshi's tweet read.
- Jul 01, 2023 12:33 PM IST
PM Modi addresses 17th Indian Cooperative Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, said, “Today over 25,000 cooperative sectors are working in the fisheries sector. This is improving the lives of our fishermen and improving their earning capacity. Inland fisheries have also seen a growth of 2 times in the last 9 years.”
- Jul 01, 2023 12:05 PM IST
Chinese military delegation visits UK, France
A Chinese military delegation visited the Britain and France from June 24 to Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral defence relations, China's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday, reported Reuters.
- Jul 01, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studios in California
A transformer at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank exploded causing fire on Friday. A cloud of smoke erupted from an electrical fire and covered the Burbank lot. Fortunately, the fire was immediately put out by the firefighters and no casualties were reported.
- Jul 01, 2023 10:28 AM IST
Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, says police
Maharashtra police authorities on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 25 people were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district.
- Jul 01, 2023 09:50 AM IST
Bihar education minister's elder brother joins BJP
Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav joined the BJP on Friday night.
- Jul 01, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata today
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is likely to visit the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, where a man was killed during an incident of firing on June 27 ahead of the panchayat elections, reported PTI.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:29 AM IST
25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
25 bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, reported PTI citing officials.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Biden proposes new measures for student loan relief after Supreme Court defeat
US President Joe Biden on Friday announced new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans and condemned the US Supreme Court for blocking a plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt that was popular with his voters.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Thousands stranded on Nepal highway as landslide blocks road
Thousands of passengers are stranded alongside the Prithvi Highway in Nepal as the Narayanghat-Mugling road section was blocked due to a landslide on Friday.