‘Time should've been given’: Supreme Court refers Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to 3-judge bench

The Supreme Court has referred Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea to a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta. The two-judge bench comprising Justices AS Oka and PK Mishra earlier observed that Setalvad should have been granted some time by the Gujarat high court before she could surrender in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The larger bench is expected to take up the case at 9:15 tonight. Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad (File Photo)

The apex court had earlier granted an interim bail to the activist who was accused of fabricating evidence and tutoring witnesses in the 2002 riots case. She had been shielded from arrest through the interim bail by the top court ever since, leading to her release from judicial custody.

Following this, Setalvad approached the Gujarat high court for a regular bail, which was rejected on Saturday and the court urged her to ‘surrender immediately’.

What is the case?

Seetalvad along with co-accused former IPS officer RB Sreekumar had been arrested on June 25 last year for allegedly fabricating evidence along with committing forgery and criminal conspiracy over framing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. The arrest came following a first information report (FIR) filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) regarding alleged conspiracy to falsely implicate innocent individuals in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On June 15, the state’s prosecution, while opposing Setalvad’s plea for regular bail in the high court, claimed that she received ₹30 lakh from late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, with the aim of destabilising the Narendra Modi-led government in Gujarat after the riots in 2002.

The state government, during the court hearing, labeled Setalvad as a “tool” of a politician with the task of defaming Gujarat.

