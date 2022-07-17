Breaking: Andhra's Eluru remains cut-off due to floods, rescue ops on
- Breaking news today July 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 07:27 AM
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, more showers predicted
-
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 07:03 AM
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway closed for traffic
Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway closed near Khankra in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain in the area.
-
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 06:25 AM
Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe
Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe.
About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France's Gironde region by Saturday afternoon as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.
-
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 06:25 AM
Karnataka to be malaria-free by 2025, says Health minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. Read more
-
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 05:59 AM
Andhra Pradesh rains: Eluru district still cut-off due to floods, Navy joins rescue operations
The ferocious Godavari has left the lives of over two million people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as the flood flow crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday night, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006. Eluru is one of worst hit districts due to the flood caused by rains.