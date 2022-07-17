Home / India News / 16th round of India-China commander-level talks for LAC disengagement begins
16th round of India-China commander-level talks for LAC disengagement begins

The India-China corps commander level talks are being held for disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.
Indian Army trucks at Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. (AP File)
Indian Army trucks at Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. (AP File)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 10:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The 16th round of India-China corps commander level talks began on Sunday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

The talks are being held for disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The latest round of talks comes after a gap of at least four months.

One of the officials on condition of anonymity had told Hindustan Times that the two sides will discuss further disengagement at the friction points along the LAC. The official said that dialogue is the only way to find a mutually acceptable resolution of outstanding problems.

Despite the disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs area, both the armies still have around 60,000 troops each and advanced weapons deployed in the Ladakh theatre. The defence experts told Hindustan Times the delay in holding the 16th round of talks showed there were some differences in the positions of both the sides.

HT has also learnt that India will raise the issue of a Chinese J-10 fighter jet breaching the no-fly zone and flying over the friction points during the meeting. The fighter was detected by the Indian radars and Indian fighters were launched to ward off or intercept the PLAAF fighter. India will also emphasise on the Chinese air force to respect the 10 kilometres-long no fly zone convention along the Ladakh LAC.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

india china news ladakh
