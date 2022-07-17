243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai
Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout.
It is a novel programme to provide health services for the people in their own wards. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru. Approval has been given for the rejuvenation of 75 lakes and the construction of 20 schools under the Amrit programme. Funds have been provided for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The work on the 11 km arterial road connecting Tumakuru road and Mysuru road would ease traffic congestion at many junctions by 40 per cent, Bommai said.
On quality work, he said, "Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace. It is home to 1.30 crore people and has an equal number of vehicles. The city has seen a huge growth in IT, BT and industries. It is a herculean task to provide civic amenities for this burgeoning population."
"My government has provided ₹6,000 crore under the Nagarothana Project for civic infrastructure, 400 kms of stormwater drains are being developed with an allocation of ₹1,600 crore, Metro Phase-3 to connect the outskirts of the city would be launched next year, work on the ₹15,000 crore Suburban Rail Project has been launched," Bommai said.
"Many far-sighted projects have been taken up to improve the city's infrastructure", Bommai said and instructed the officials to maintain high quality in civic works.
-
Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate
The Campus Front of India organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes.
-
CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said. Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
-
MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat.
-
Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning. Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
-
Fire guts 12 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported
At least 12 shanties were gutted in fire at Hadapsar at 3 am on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. Around 30-40 people were living in those shanties who were moved out, there were no casualties in the incident, said officials. First, the fire was reported at a single hut which spread rapidly to other neighbouring shanties located in Birajdar Nagar at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar. All the huts have tin sheds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics