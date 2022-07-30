Home / India News / Breaking: JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances
Breaking: JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances

Breaking news live updates July 30 2022
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 30, 2022 06:02 PM IST

    JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances

    BJP national president JP Nadda faced a protest at Patna College on Saturday where some activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) raised slogans against him. The BJP chief then stopped and asked the students their grievances.

  • Jul 30, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    'Governor has his own personal views but...': Eknath Shinde on Koshyari's controversial remark

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening made it clear that he does not support governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s speech as the opposition claimed the governor had insulted Marathis. Read more

  • Jul 30, 2022 04:20 PM IST

    Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar denied bail in Gujarat riots case

    Activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were denied bail by a sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The duo are behind bars since last month for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

  • Jul 30, 2022 03:31 PM IST

    Doctors body writes to Punjab CM over health minister's 'misuse of power'

    IMA demands an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour. IMA appeals to the Chief Minister of Punjab to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the Minister immediately: Indian Medical Association (IMA)

  • Jul 30, 2022 03:12 PM IST

    Watch: Narcotics Control Bureau burn 30,000 kg of drugs in Amit Shah's presence

    More than 30,000 kgs of seized drugs were destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today across 4 locations under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing, from Chandigarh.

  • Jul 30, 2022 02:47 PM IST

    India's first monkeypox patient recovers

    A Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, news agency PTI reported.

  • Jul 30, 2022 02:29 PM IST

    MiG-21 crash: Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in Jammu

    Thousands of people, including IAF personnel, paid their last respects to flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died in a MiG-21 trainee aircraft crash in Rajasthan's Barmer, during his last rites at his native place in Jammu on Saturday. Read more

  • Jul 30, 2022 02:28 PM IST

    Uttarakhand: Heavy landslide near Bansbara on Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway

    Heavy landslide near Bansbara on Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway 109, after which the highway has been closed.

  • Jul 30, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    'Had no intention of underestimating Marathis': Maha governor's office

    'Had no intention of underestimating Marathis'- Maharashtra governor's office quotes him as saying amid row over speech, ANI reports.

  • Jul 30, 2022 01:35 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various Green Energy projects

    PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various Green Energy projects of NTPC, via video-conferencing.

  • Jul 30, 2022 01:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra Governor crossed limits, insulted Marathis: Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra Governor crossed limits, insulted Marathis: Uddhav Thackeray on Marathi-Gujarati speech row.

  • Jul 30, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to meet Dr Raj Bahadur today

    PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is meeting Dr Raj Bahadur to express solidarity and support to him and the entire Medical fraternity at 1 pm today at Regional Spinal Centre, Mohali.

  • Jul 30, 2022 12:46 PM IST

    Point 5140 at Dras in Kargil sector christened as 'Gun Hill'

    To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in “Operation Vijay”, Point 5140 at Dras, in the Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill”.

  • Jul 30, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Amit Shah attends Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drugs control

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drugs control at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

  • Jul 30, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

  • Jul 30, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    Delhi deputy CM Sisodia says ‘old excise policy to be back from Monday’

    'Old excise policy to be in force for 6 months,' says Delhi deputy CM Sisodia amid row with centre.

  • Jul 30, 2022 10:59 AM IST

    Ease of justice as important as ease of doing business, ease of living: PM

    Chief Justice NV Ramana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage on Saturday at the inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet. Justices Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud, law minister Kiren Riju were among others present at the event. Read more

  • Jul 30, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    PM Modi attends the 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet along with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union Minister of Law & justice Kiren Rijiju, in Delhi.

  • Jul 30, 2022 10:34 AM IST

    CJI NV Ramana addresses inaugural session of FAIDLSA Meet 

    CJI NV Ramana addresses inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet in Delhi.

  • Jul 30, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    Mahendra Bhatt appointed as new state president of BJP Uttarakhand

    BJP national president JP Nadda appoints Mahendra Bhatt as the new state president of BJP Uttarakhand.

  • Jul 30, 2022 10:00 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates various development projects

    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Mandi.

  • Jul 30, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 fresh cases

    India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 fresh cases; 54 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Jul 30, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    Punjab medical uni VC quits amid controversy

    Day after Punjab health minister asks medical university vice-chancellor to lie on dirty bed, he quits amid controversy.

  • Jul 30, 2022 08:22 AM IST

    Delhi govt directed to revert to old regime of Delhi excise policy

    Delhi Government has been directed to revert to old regime of Delhi excise policy for a period of 6 months, till a fresh Excise Policy is in place.

  • Jul 30, 2022 07:08 AM IST

    Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter

    Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

  • Jul 30, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since Covid outbreak

    North Korea reported no new fever cases on Saturday for the first time since its acknowledgement in mid-May of a COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated country, reported Reuters citing state media.

  • Jul 30, 2022 06:30 AM IST

    US house passes bill to ban assault-style weapons

    US House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to ban assault-style weapons, marking the first time lawmakers approving a prohibition on the popular firearms in more than two decades.

Updated on Jul 30, 2022 06:25 PM IST
  • Some activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) raised slogans against JP Nadda at Patna College.
BJP national president JP Nadda during a roadshow in Patna on Saturday.&nbsp;(ANI)
BJP national president JP Nadda during a roadshow in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)
Reported by Vijay Swaroop | Written by Sohini Goswami
Mahua Moitra asks BJP to leave tandoori chicken, ponder over these Gandhi ideals

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 05:58 PM IST
  • Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said far more serious damage is being caused to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of non-violence, truth, swaraj and simplicity. She also listed how the same were facing a threat under the current regime.
File photo of Trinaool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Trinaool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami
Dubai-based SpiceJet lessor asks DGCA to de-register 3 planes

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 05:36 PM IST
The UAE aeronautics firm AWAS did not specify why it was seeking to deregister the three Boeing 737s of the airline which is lately, also facing heat from India's aviation regulator over safety concerns.
The complaint against SpiceJet has been filed in a category in which the payment negotiations fail between a lessor and an airline.(HT_PRINT)
The complaint against SpiceJet has been filed in a category in which the payment negotiations fail between a lessor and an airline.(HT_PRINT)
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Evening brief: Maharashtra's two-member govt completes a month

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ANI
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ANI
ByHT News Desk
NSA Doval calls for countering radical forces, Muslim leaders seek PFI ban

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 05:42 PM IST
In their resolution, the Muslim leaders demanded a ban on radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India. They also urged the Centre to stop social media being misused for spreading religious hatred.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being felicitated at the inter-religious meet in New Delhi.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being felicitated at the inter-religious meet in New Delhi.
ByShishir Gupta
Watch: NCB burns 30,000 kg of drugs in Amit Shah's virtual presence

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 04:52 PM IST
On June 1, the NCB launched a drug disposal campaign in response to an appeal from Prime Minister Narender Modi as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami
Eknath Shinde on governor speech amid Marathi-Gujarati row: ‘Don’t support…'

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s comments have sparked outrage among the opposition leaders. 
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI) (File photo)&nbsp;
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI) (File photo) 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar denied bail in Gujarat riots case

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 04:11 PM IST
  • Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar are behind bars since last month for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
File photo of activist Teesta Setalvad.
File photo of activist Teesta Setalvad.
ByHT News Desk
IMA says Punjab minister 'humiliated' top doctor, fraternity; seeks resignation

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Dr Raj Bahadur was asked to lie on a dirty patient by Punjab health minister. 
Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (R) with BFUHS V-C Dr Raj Bahadur (on bed) at Faridkot medical college and hospital on Friday. (HT photo)
Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (R) with BFUHS V-C Dr Raj Bahadur (on bed) at Faridkot medical college and hospital on Friday. (HT photo)
BySwati Bhasin
Monkeypox: India’s first patient from Kerala recovers, will be discharged today

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:34 PM IST
  • As many as four confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease - three from Kerala and one from Delhi - have been reported in India till July 27.
Two other monkeypox patients from Kerala are also under observation, and their health condition is said to be satisfactory.(PTI file image)
Two other monkeypox patients from Kerala are also under observation, and their health condition is said to be satisfactory.(PTI file image)
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Sohini Goswami
PM Modi says many states owe over 1 lakh cr to power firms, makes an appeal

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Urging the states to clear the dues at the earliest, PM Modi said: “I request the states where dues are pending, to clear them as soon as possible.” 
PM Modi addresses 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ &nbsp;event.&nbsp;
PM Modi addresses 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’  event. 
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo plans re-wilding of captive tigers

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:04 PM IST
On the occasion of International Tiger Day, officials said that Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo is conducting a research on the genetic health of captive tigers in association with Bangalore-based National Centre for Biological Sciences
Re-wilding is a conservation strategy wherein captive-born animals learn to survive in natural environment (Representative Image/ANI)
Re-wilding is a conservation strategy wherein captive-born animals learn to survive in natural environment (Representative Image/ANI)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists. Watch

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:00 PM IST
In the video, the chief minister can be seen grooving with folk artists dressed in ethnic attires to the beat of several musical instruments.
(File Photo) Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur during an event.
(File Photo) Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur during an event.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Nisha Anand
MiG-21 crash: Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in Jammu

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Bal's family had appealed to defence minister Rajnath Singh to immediately ground the Soviet-era fighter jets.
MiG-21 crash: Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in Jammu(ANI)
MiG-21 crash: Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in Jammu(ANI)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
India now entering league of countries like US, UK: PM Modi at GIFT City

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) will create unlimited opportunities to make India an economic superpower
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at the GIFT City near Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Friday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at the GIFT City near Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
