BREAKING : Encounter breaks in Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam
- Breaking news LIVE July 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 06:01 AM
Twitter moves Karnataka HC against legality of content takedown orders
Twitter has moved the Karnataka high court against the legality of the government’s content takedown orders. The move, which news agency Reuters first reported, comes after the Union electronics and information technology ministry warned it of penal action in case the tweets asked to be taken down last year in January and April were not blocked.
-
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 05:48 AM
Immune response triggered by Covid-19 infection can damage brain, finds study
Researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined brain changes in nine people who died suddenly after contracting the virus.
-
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 05:27 AM
Encounter underway in Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam
“Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of Kulgam,” informs Jammu & Kashmir Police. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.