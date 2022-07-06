Chandrashekhar Guruji death: Karnataka police nab 'saral vastu' expert's killers
Karnataka Police nabbed the two assailants who stabbed Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji to death at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.
The two accused were detained by police in Ramdurg while they were trying to escape.
According to the police, the accused Mahantesh Shirur and Manjunath Marewad are former employees of 'Saral Vastu' run by Chandrashekhar Guruji were detained with help of Belgaum Police while they trying to escape in a car.
"Both accused stabbed Chandrashekhar Guruji today afternoon in a hotel lobby where he was staying. He succumbed to death due to injuries. They have been detained. We had formed teams and they were working on gathering information. We shared information with neighbouring districts. The Belgaum Police detained both the accused. Our team has gone there to bring them. We will interrogate them," said Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.
According to Police, Chandrashekhar Guruji was staying at the hotel in Hubballi for the last four days. On Tuesday two people came to the hotel to meet him and called him to the lobby. Soon after Chandrashekhar Guruji reached the lobby, the assailants stabbed him multiple times and ran away. He was rushed to the KIMS Hospital where he was declared dead.
"Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and then suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.
A case has been registered in Vidyanagar police station.
-
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening
Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, with light to moderate thundershowers expected towards evening, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 37.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature stayed at 29 degrees Celsius.
-
Madhya Pradesh civic polls: 1st phase of voting in 44 districts today
Polling across 44 districts for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh begins today. A total of 1.04 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling, an official informed news agency PTI. Voting will go on till 5pm, he added. Votes will be cast for municipal corporations including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna.
-
PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year's ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%. Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot. As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.
-
32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night. The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing. On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics