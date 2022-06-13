Home / India News / Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya
Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya

Updated on Jun 13, 2022 08:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 13, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    Shooter, aide suspected to be linked to Moose Wala killing held in Pune

    A shooter - suspected to be linked to Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder - was reportedly held in Pune during early hours on Monday. Santosh Jadhav, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI, has been detained in a 2021 murder case filed at a Pune police station. He is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One of his aides has also been detained. Read More

  • Jun 13, 2022 07:50 AM IST

    As Rahul Gandhi appears before ED today, Delhi Police’s ‘no’ to Congress rally

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the National Herald case in Delhi. The Congress was planning a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in the city but they’ve now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the national capital. Read More

  • Jun 13, 2022 07:17 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits East-Northeast of Tura

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya

  • Jun 13, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    2 weeks on, search continues for missing soldiers in Arunachal: Army

    Naik Prakash Singh Rana (34) and Lance Naik Harender Singh (28) are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river close to their post in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, the army said in a release on Sunday. Read More

  • Jun 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST

  • Jun 13, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    India slams rich nations over resource inequity

    India’s stand has been that public stockpiling is critical for its food security and total subsidies given by the US and the European Union nations far exceed those offered by India, based on India’s updated calculations. Read More

india news

Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today, Delhi Police's no to Congress protest

The Congress had planned a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in Delhi but cops have denied them permission. 
Rahul Gandhi has been a relentless government critic. &nbsp;(ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Rahul Gandhi has been a relentless government critic.  (ANI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 07:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Kiren Rijiju takes holy Buddha relics to Mongolia in 'message of peace'| Video

  • The exposition of relics was permitted by the government following a request by the Mongolian government, a government release said.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(@RijijuOffice)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(@RijijuOffice)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Shooter, aide suspected to be linked to Moose Wala killing held in Pune

Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: More than 10 people have been arrested in the case so far. 
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.(File)
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.(File)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Hindi novels turn a page after Booker fillip

Amod Maheshwari, the CEO of the family owned Rajkamal Prakashan, a well-known Hindi publishing house, which had published Ret Samadhi in Hindi, in 2018, sent out a message to his printers to print 15,000 copies of the book by the next day.
Copies of Reth Samadhi on display at Faqir Chand Bookstore, in Khan Market.&nbsp;(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Copies of Reth Samadhi on display at Faqir Chand Bookstore, in Khan Market. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByManoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: India slams rich nations over resource inequity

Updated on Jun 13, 2022 08:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

India must have a Uniform Civil Code: VHP resolution

There has to be stern action against forcible religious conversions and India must have a uniform civil code, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, demanded in a resolution on Sunday.
Saints at the conclusion of two-day VHP’s central advisory board meeting in Haridwar on Sunday. (HT photo)
Saints at the conclusion of two-day VHP's central advisory board meeting in Haridwar on Sunday. (HT photo)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 01:49 AM IST
BySandeep Rawat, Haridwar
india news

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma but his condition was improving.
Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital ‘with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma’.
Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital 'with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma'.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
india news

National Herald case: Delhi Police deny permission for Congress march to ED office

Delhi Police on Sunday denied permission to a Congress rally which they were informed would take place from AICC headquarters to Enforcement Directorate’s office on Monday.
ED has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. (PTI)
ED has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Opposition deliberates Mamata call for a meet on Presidential election

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee wrote to 22 regional leaders and CMs, calling for a meeting on June 15 at Delhi’s Constitution Club.
The presidential election will be held on July 18 and counting of votes on July 21.
The presidential election will be held on July 18 and counting of votes on July 21.
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 06:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

IED attacks rise as terrorists, insurgents change strategy to avoid direct clashes

Terrorists and insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist-affected states, the northeast and other parts of India used more improvised bombs to target security forces and the public last year compared to 2020.
Security personnel cordon off an area after a suspected IED was recovered from Sidra area of Jammu on April 28. (ANI)
Security personnel cordon off an area after a suspected IED was recovered from Sidra area of Jammu on April 28. (ANI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
india news

Denied phone to wish mom, boy hangs self in Bengaluru hostel

Other students in the hostel found the boy dead on Sunday morning and informed the hostel management. The boy’s parents reached the hostel later in the day
When the boy’s family members tried to contact him several times, they could not talk to him as he was not allowed to speak. (HT Archives)
When the boy's family members tried to contact him several times, they could not talk to him as he was not allowed to speak. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

President Kovind to embark on three-day visit to Karnataka, Goa

According to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Kovind will grace the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, on the first day of his visit
President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure at the office will end on July 24. (HT Archive)
President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure at the office will end on July 24. (HT Archive)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Raichur water contamination deaths under investigation: Karnataka CM Bommai

Two officials had already been suspended in the case and water samples from all the wards are being tested
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Mumbai sinking at 2mm per year, new research warns

Mumbai: The land around Mumbai is sinking at an average rate of 2mm per year, a recent research has found, prompting experts to warn that the city is likely to see increased flooding unless urgent action is taken by urban planners and municipal authorities
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPrayag Arora-Desai
india news

Char Dham: Himalayan ecology faces the stress of post-pandemic pilgrim surge

Problems don’t just exist during the yatra, but at entry points and roads leading up to the four dhams, characterized this year by long traffic jams on narrow mountain roads
In the 40 days since the Char Dham Yatra began on May 3, 1.94 million pilgrims have visited the four holy sites in Uttarakhand’s upper reaches. (FILE)
In the 40 days since the Char Dham Yatra began on May 3, 1.94 million pilgrims have visited the four holy sites in Uttarakhand's upper reaches. (FILE)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByAjay Ramola, Neeraj Santoshi and Amit Bathla, Hindustan Times, Dehradun/mussoorie
