Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya

Jun 13, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Shooter, aide suspected to be linked to Moose Wala killing held in Pune
A shooter - suspected to be linked to Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder - was reportedly held in Pune during early hours on Monday. Santosh Jadhav, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI, has been detained in a 2021 murder case filed at a Pune police station. He is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One of his aides has also been detained. Read More
Jun 13, 2022 07:50 AM IST
As Rahul Gandhi appears before ED today, Delhi Police’s ‘no’ to Congress rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the National Herald case in Delhi. The Congress was planning a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in the city but they’ve now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the national capital. Read More
Jun 13, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits East-Northeast of Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya
Jun 13, 2022 07:00 AM IST
2 weeks on, search continues for missing soldiers in Arunachal: Army
Naik Prakash Singh Rana (34) and Lance Naik Harender Singh (28) are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river close to their post in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, the army said in a release on Sunday. Read More
Jun 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Shooter suspected to be linked to Moose Wala killing held in Pune: Report
Jun 13, 2022 05:45 AM IST
India slams rich nations over resource inequity
India’s stand has been that public stockpiling is critical for its food security and total subsidies given by the US and the European Union nations far exceed those offered by India, based on India’s updated calculations. Read More
Amod Maheshwari, the CEO of the family owned Rajkamal Prakashan, a well-known Hindi publishing house, which had published Ret Samadhi in Hindi, in 2018, sent out a message to his printers to print 15,000 copies of the book by the next day.
There has to be stern action against forcible religious conversions and India must have a uniform civil code, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, demanded in a resolution on Sunday.
Terrorists and insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist-affected states, the northeast and other parts of India used more improvised bombs to target security forces and the public last year compared to 2020.
Mumbai:
The land around Mumbai is sinking at an average rate of 2mm per year, a recent research has found, prompting experts to warn that the city is likely to see increased flooding unless urgent action is taken by urban planners and municipal authorities