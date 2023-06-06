Home / India News / BREAKING: ‘Showcase notice issued, will construct in a time-bound’: Bihar deputy CM Yadav on Bhagalpur bridge collapse
BREAKING: 'Showcase notice issued, will construct in a time-bound': Bihar deputy CM Yadav on Bhagalpur bridge collapse

Updated on Jun 06, 2023 01:29 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 06, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    ‘Showcase notice issued, will construct in a time-bound’: Bihar deputy CM Yadav on Bhagalpur bridge collapse

    Bihar deputy chief minsiter Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday speaking about action against the recent Bhagalpur bridge collapse said, “A showcause notice is being issued to the construction company. The bridge will be constructed in a time-bound manner as it is a dream project of CM. A showcase notice is being issued to the construction company, and action will be taken against those found responsible. When I was in opposition, I had raised the issue regarding pillar number 5 of the bridge.”

  • Jun 06, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    Chinese embassy in India hits back at US defense secretary's statements; accuses US of coercion, hegemony

    The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India stated on Tuesday, "China is a contributor to world peace and prosperity. It is the US, not China, who resorts to all types of measures for coercion and hegemony. Victims of US coercion and bullying include its allies and partners, with developing countries bearing the brunt of it."

    These statements come after the US Defense Secretary's visit to India on Monday, during which he mentioned bullying and coercion from China, as well as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and transnational challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

  • Jun 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    Bengaluru: BJP workers stage protest against Congress govt over statements on cow slaughter

    BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, alleging that the state government is not delivering on its five poll guarantees. According to news agency ANI, the protest was also directed at State Minister K Venkatesh, who questioned what is wrong in slaughtering cows.

  • Jun 06, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    ‘Our agenda is to ensure right crop price for farmers,’ says former MP CM, Congress leader Kamal Nath

    Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said, “Our party's agenda is clear that is farmers get the right price for their crops. They do not have to wander here and there for seeds and fertilizers.”

    As per the news agency ANI, Kamal Nath, while addressing media attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of “divisive politics” and said that religion is “not a matter of political propaganda.”

  • Jun 06, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    ‘200 units of free power to all domestic consumers in the state’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah speaking to media on Tuesday said, “200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers including to those living in rented accommodations in the state.” (ANI)

  • Jun 06, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana in connection with funds for banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) organisation

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids in nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana in connection with a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border, ANI reported.

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    Watch: German minister Boris Pistorius on 4-day visit to India, lays wreath at Delhi's National War Memorial 

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Manipur: BSF jawan sustains fatal injuries in clash with insurgent group

    One Border Ssecurity Force (BSF) jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur's Sugnu in firing between Security forces and  group of insurgents throughout the night of Monday and Tuesday, ANI reported citing Spear Corps of the Indian Army. 

    Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire. Search operations in progress. Injured Assam Rifles personnel air evacuated to Mantripukhri.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu becomes Indian to be conferred with Suriname's highest civilian award

    Suriname on Monday conferred its highest civilian honour to President Droupadi Murmu- The Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, the first Indian to receive this award.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Panama Paper leaks: ED raids Bengaluru firm in violation of FEMA

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations at the premises of a Bengaluru-based firm and its director in connection with a money laundering case.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

    "CBI team has reached the accident site in Balasore. Inquiry is being done," said Rinkesh Roy, Divisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway (05.06)

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:08 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

    An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.

  • Jun 06, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threatened to quit party, claims Imran Khan

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the members of his party are being forced to quit the party by threatening harm to the women in their families.

    Sharing a screenshot of a text message claiming to be a former PTI member, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said, "This is the sort of pressure behind the "forced divorces".

  • Jun 06, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    Odisha Train Tragedy: 101 bodies still unidentified, 55 handed over to relatives

    In the aftermath of the tragic train accident in Odisha, which resulted in the loss of at least 275 lives and left over 1000 individuals injured, officials on Monday said that there are still 101 bodies yet to be identified.

  • Jun 06, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Days after Amazon, Microsoft fined by US for illegally collecting kids' personal data

    Microsoft was charged with collecting personal information from children who signed up to its Xbox gaming system in the United States.

  • Jun 06, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Railways spent much less on replacing old tracks than CAG estimated

    CAG flagged in its 23rd report of 2022 that the fund meant for replacement and renewal of assets was “insufficient”.

