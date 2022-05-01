BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
Sun, 01 May 2022 06:17 AM
Another blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills 1, injures 3
Another bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in a matter of just one day killed at least one woman and injured three others on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
The explosion that took place in the third district of Kabul just a day before Eid celebrations in the country was caused by a magnetic bomb.
"At least one woman died, three other people were injured by a magnetic bomb in... Kabul. Security officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation," Afghan police spokesperson Khalid Zadran informed in a tweet.
Sun, 01 May 2022 05:38 AM
Karnataka: Train services resume after halt due to Cargo Express derailment
The South Western Railway informed late night on Saturday that the train services are back to normal as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed. The train services were interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.
Sun, 01 May 2022 05:25 AM
Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported
A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana, ANI reported. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.
"No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained," said the police official. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited.