Owaisi attacks BJP on Uniform Civil Code, mentions power crisis, economy

In the midst of growing support for a Uniform Civil Code in the BJP-ruled states, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday insisted that the country does not require a one-size fits all approach for people of different communities. "The country's economy is in shambles, passenger trains are being canceled to transport coal, unemployment is rising but you're more concerned about the UCC," the 52-year-old leader said. As the country tackles a power crisis due to an increased electricity consumption and heatwaves, some passenger trains were reportedly canceled this week to transport coal.

While the UCC proposal has faced opposition criticism, several BJP leaders have been vocal in backing the idea. About a week ago, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state was considering the implementation of the proposal. In March, soon after the formation of a new government, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami, another BJP leader, too had set up a committee to look into the implementation. In Himachal Pradesh, which votes later this year, chief minister Jairam Thakur has adopted a calculated approach ahead of the polls, saying the state will analyze the idea.

#WATCH | It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of 2nd marriage if wife fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30. Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (30.04) pic.twitter.com/tCm0RwLOwX — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

But AIMIM's Owaisi, a government critic, has voiced his strong objection to the idea of one law for all communities. "It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of second marriage if the couple don't have a male child by the age of 30. Goa has the BJP government. ‘

Referring to Article 47 of the Constitution, he called for a prohibition on alcohol, while further adding that "everybody in the country is assured of an equal income under Article 38."Ten percent of the richest people in the country have a majority of wealth. The Law Commission has said that a UCC is not required," he added.

"Why is the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate not there for Muslims and Christians? Also, the Constitution promises for protection of the culture of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland... will that be removed?"

On Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP leaders in the push for the proposal. “No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home three wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

