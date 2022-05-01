Home / India News / BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
Live

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

  • Breaking news updates May 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Another blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills 1, injures 3

    Another bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in a matter of just one day killed at least one woman and injured three others on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

    The explosion that took place in the third district of Kabul just a day before Eid celebrations in the country was caused by a magnetic bomb.

    "At least one woman died, three other people were injured by a magnetic bomb in... Kabul. Security officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation," Afghan police spokesperson Khalid Zadran informed in a tweet.

  • May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Karnataka: Train services resume after halt due to Cargo Express derailment

    The South Western Railway informed late night on Saturday that the train services are back to normal as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed. The train services were interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.

    Click here for more information.

  • May 01, 2022 05:25 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

     A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana, ANI reported. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

    "No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained," said the police official. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news top news
india news

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

  • Breaking news updates May 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

On Maharashtra Day, celebrations likely to acquire political hue

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is expected to grab all the headlines with his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with his much awaited rally in Aurangabad, is likely to grab all the headlines (File Photo/HT)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with his much awaited rally in Aurangabad, is likely to grab all the headlines (File Photo/HT)
Updated on May 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Close Story
india news

Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal

Last week too, the AAP chief had tweeted that the BJP will hold early elections in BJP-led Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
Delhi CM Kejriwal greets his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann looks on, during the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices. (ARVIND YADAV/HT)
Delhi CM Kejriwal greets his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann looks on, during the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices. (ARVIND YADAV/HT)
Published on May 01, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Public interest demands 5-judge bench decide Delhi’s power over services: Centre

The Supreme Court this week reserved its order on referring to a Constitution bench the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government n matters concerning transfers and postings of officers in the Capital.
The Supreme Court, (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Supreme Court, (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 01, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police

Abbasi was also in direct touch with ISIS preacher and activist Mehndi Masood, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in 2013, the senior officer said.
The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16. (Representational photo)
The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16. (Representational photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Do not rely on NRC for disposal of cases, Assam tribunals told

The state NRC coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, in a letter issued on April 18, said there are errors in the NRC list published earlier due to wrong data entry in the process of updation.
The NRC, first prepared only for Assam in 1951, was updated since 2015 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Representational photo)
The NRC, first prepared only for Assam in 1951, was updated since 2015 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Representational photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Close Story
india news

ED seizes assets worth 7cr of actor Jacqueline Fernandez

The seizure, which the agency termed as ‘proceeds of crime’, was made in the money laundering probe involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Jacqueline Fernandez (HT Photo)
Jacqueline Fernandez (HT Photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Think tank recommends: ‘Need agency to regulate institutes linked to admissions’

The recommendations are part of ‘Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on regulatory mechanism against malpractices in admissions in schools, colleges and universities in India and abroad’
Think tank recommendation: ‘Need agency to regulate institutes linked to admissions’
Think tank recommendation: ‘Need agency to regulate institutes linked to admissions’
Updated on May 01, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Fareeha Iftikhar
Close Story
india news

Seer calls for dharam sansad at Taj Mahal

The seer was carrying a ‘dharm dand’ (religious mast) made of metal when he was stopped from entering the campus on Tuesday.
Taj Mahal (Shutterstock)
Taj Mahal (Shutterstock)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

ED seizes 5.5k crore of Xiaomi India for violation of foreign exchange laws

The ED’s actions signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion.
Xiaomi started operations in India in 2014. (File photo)
Xiaomi started operations in India in 2014. (File photo)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Railways looks to expedite coal transport amid shortage

According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures include giving preference to goods coal carrying rakes over passenger trains along any route and extending the time period prescribed for checking the mechanical condition of these rakes.
Coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar.(ANI Photo)
Coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar.(ANI Photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha Tripathi
Close Story
india news

Surface temperature tops 60°C, satellite images show

The European Space Agency’s website also showed land surface temperatures to be nearing 55 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India and crossing 60 degrees Celsius over several pockets.
Experts also warned that the health and death toll from the ongoing heatwave spell should be documented. (ANI)
Experts also warned that the health and death toll from the ongoing heatwave spell should be documented. (ANI)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story
india news

Were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘saheb’: SID official

Mumbai: A policeman posted with Maharashtra’s State Intelligence Department (SID), who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, was “instructed” to focus on the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian’s phone conversations with “Saheb” and submit reports to his seniors, his statement submitted to the Mumbai police has contended
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 08 March 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_08_2022_000171B) (PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 08 March 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_08_2022_000171B) (PTI)
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVijay Kumar Yadav
Close Story
india news

Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed, 5 arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday after which the five accused visible in the video were detained, police said.
Five people were arrested in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh for hanging a man upside down from a tree and beating him. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Five people were arrested in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh for hanging a man upside down from a tree and beating him. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

As heatwave surges, govt scrambles to fill coal need

On Friday, the country saw a record peak demand of 207,111 MW. Power shortage continued to remain high at 8,120 MW on Friday, which was 10,778 MW on Thursday.
Piparwar, Apr 30 (ANI): Coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
Piparwar, Apr 30 (ANI): Coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
BySweta Goswami
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out