BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

May 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Another blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills 1, injures 3
Another bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in a matter of just one day killed at least one woman and injured three others on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
The explosion that took place in the third district of Kabul just a day before Eid celebrations in the country was caused by a magnetic bomb.
"At least one woman died, three other people were injured by a magnetic bomb in... Kabul. Security officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation," Afghan police spokesperson Khalid Zadran informed in a tweet.
May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Karnataka: Train services resume after halt due to Cargo Express derailment
The South Western Railway informed late night on Saturday that the train services are back to normal as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed. The train services were interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.
The Supreme Court this week reserved its order on referring to a Constitution bench the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government n matters concerning transfers and postings of officers in the Capital.
According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures include giving preference to goods coal carrying rakes over passenger trains along any route and extending the time period prescribed for checking the mechanical condition of these rakes.
Mumbai: A policeman posted with Maharashtra’s State Intelligence Department (SID), who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, was “instructed” to focus on the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian’s phone conversations with “Saheb” and submit reports to his seniors, his statement submitted to the Mumbai police has contended