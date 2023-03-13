Home / India News / BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California
BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California

india news
Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:30 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Mar 13, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California

    At least eight people died after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, in an apparent migrant smuggling operation, emergency officials said, reported Reuters.

Protests erupt in Kochi as toxic fumes from garbage fire shroud city for 11th straight day

Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:17 AM IST

On Sunday morning, the AQI was above 200 and officials in the pollution control board said it may cross 300 by evening.

The Brahmapuram garbage dump in Kochi. (ANI)
ByRamesh Babu
Crucial global meet begins with focus on IPCC findings

Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:15 AM IST

Representatives of 195 nations will meet in Interlaken in Switzerland starting Monday till March 19 to approve a synthesis report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change scheduled to be released on March 20, a critical document on the state of climate crisis that will influence the outcome of UN Climate Conference in Dubai in December

HT Image
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Same-sex marriages will wreak havoc: Govt in SC

Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:14 AM IST

Legal validation of same-sex marital unions will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values, the Union government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed on Sunday, adding that the legislative policy in India recognises marriage as a bond only between a biological man and a biological woman

HT Image
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Bengal job scam: Several TMC leaders’ kin in lurch after HC order

Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:05 AM IST

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their kin have lost clerical jobs in West Bengal government schools because of a recent Calcutta high court order, which sought termination of service of those who paid bribes for employment, leaders of the ruling party said

HT Image
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
BJP treads cautiously with AIADMK ahead of 2024 polls

Updated on Mar 13, 2023 05:00 AM IST

BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity, said they are expecting the central leadership to step in with an olive branch to iron out the differences between the two partners that could wreck the party’s electoral plans for the 2024 general elections.

Chennai, Feb 03 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai meets AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami at his Greenaways residence, in Chennai on Friday. Party National General Secretary CT Ravi also seen. (ANI Photo)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
BJP unleashed violence after Tripura results, alleges Opposition team

Updated on Mar 13, 2023 04:53 AM IST

“What we witnessed and heard from the members of victim families were beyond imagination and far more shocking than we apprehended," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, a member of the delegation.

On Saturday, a team of Opposition MPs came under attack in Tripura (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Budget session resumes, Opposition strategy meet today

Updated on Mar 13, 2023 05:25 AM IST

Opposition parties will meet on Monday at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to discuss their floor strategy.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks the Opposition MPs to calm down as they raise slogans in the House during the Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
FIR filed against Palaniswami for assaulting man at airport: Police

Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Tamil Nadu’s leader of opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has been booked along with three others on several charges for allegedly manhandling a passenger at Madurai airport on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
MPs have unhindered rights to speak in Parliament: Om Birla

Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that all MPs enjoy an unhindered right to express their views in Parliament, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London that microphones are switched off repeatedly when he speaks in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu leader S Seeman booked for hate speech against Hindi speakers: Police

Updated on Mar 13, 2023 04:20 AM IST

On Feb 13, in a public meeting ahead of the Erode east bypoll, the NTK chief and Tamil nationalist had said that north Indians and Hindi speakers should be dealt with an ‘iron fist’ in the state.

NTK chief and Tamil nationalist leader S Seeman.
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
CISF Raising day: Zero tolerance towards terror to continue, says Shah

Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The Narendra Modi government has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years and will continue with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the parade during the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade, at the National Industrial Security Academy, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Budget session: Centre seeks to regulate online pharmacies through revised bill

Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The central government has proposed to regulate online pharmacies, which has proliferated in recent times in India, through a fresh draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, which has been released for discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government may regulate, restrict or prohibit the sell, stocking, exhibiting or offer for sale or distribution of any drug by online pharmacies by notification, the draft legislation said. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Parliament to resume today, V-P holds all-party meeting

Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar held a meeting with various floor leaders on Sunday, a day before the Budget session of Parliament was set to resume, and discussed several issues, including how disruptions can be curbed, even as Opposition members signalled they will keep raising issues to confront the government

HT Image
BySaubhadra Chatterji and Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Cong keeps dreaming of digging my grave: Modi

Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Making a fresh pitch for a “double engine” government in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that voting in the same party at the Centre and state was necessary for development

HT Image
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru
Satish Kaushik death case, allegations against Vikas Malu: What we know so far

Published on Mar 12, 2023 11:19 PM IST

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 reportedly as a result of cardiac arrest shortly after celebrating Holi with his friends in Vikas Malu's farmhouse.

Vikas Malu's second wife said Vikas was responsible for the actor's death.
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Monday, March 13, 2023
