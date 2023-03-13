Live
BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California
Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Mar 13, 2023 05:29 AM IST
8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California
At least eight people died after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, in an apparent migrant smuggling operation, emergency officials said, reported Reuters.
Protests erupt in Kochi as toxic fumes from garbage fire shroud city for 11th straight day
Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:17 AM IST
On Sunday morning, the AQI was above 200 and officials in the pollution control board said it may cross 300 by evening.
Crucial global meet begins with focus on IPCC findings
Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:15 AM IST
Representatives of 195 nations will meet in Interlaken in Switzerland starting Monday till March 19 to approve a synthesis report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change scheduled to be released on March 20, a critical document on the state of climate crisis that will influence the outcome of UN Climate Conference in Dubai in December
Same-sex marriages will wreak havoc: Govt in SC
Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:14 AM IST
Legal validation of same-sex marital unions will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values, the Union government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed on Sunday, adding that the legislative policy in India recognises marriage as a bond only between a biological man and a biological woman
Bengal job scam: Several TMC leaders’ kin in lurch after HC order
Published on Mar 13, 2023 02:05 AM IST
Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their kin have lost clerical jobs in West Bengal government schools because of a recent Calcutta high court order, which sought termination of service of those who paid bribes for employment, leaders of the ruling party said
BJP treads cautiously with AIADMK ahead of 2024 polls
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 05:00 AM IST
BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity, said they are expecting the central leadership to step in with an olive branch to iron out the differences between the two partners that could wreck the party’s electoral plans for the 2024 general elections.
BJP unleashed violence after Tripura results, alleges Opposition team
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 04:53 AM IST
“What we witnessed and heard from the members of victim families were beyond imagination and far more shocking than we apprehended," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, a member of the delegation.
Budget session resumes, Opposition strategy meet today
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 05:25 AM IST
Opposition parties will meet on Monday at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to discuss their floor strategy.
FIR filed against Palaniswami for assaulting man at airport: Police
Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:12 AM IST
Tamil Nadu’s leader of opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has been booked along with three others on several charges for allegedly manhandling a passenger at Madurai airport on Saturday, police said on Sunday.
MPs have unhindered rights to speak in Parliament: Om Birla
Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that all MPs enjoy an unhindered right to express their views in Parliament, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London that microphones are switched off repeatedly when he speaks in the House.
Tamil Nadu leader S Seeman booked for hate speech against Hindi speakers: Police
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 04:20 AM IST
On Feb 13, in a public meeting ahead of the Erode east bypoll, the NTK chief and Tamil nationalist had said that north Indians and Hindi speakers should be dealt with an ‘iron fist’ in the state.
CISF Raising day: Zero tolerance towards terror to continue, says Shah
Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:28 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years and will continue with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
Budget session: Centre seeks to regulate online pharmacies through revised bill
Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:22 AM IST
The central government has proposed to regulate online pharmacies, which has proliferated in recent times in India, through a fresh draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, which has been released for discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Parliament to resume today, V-P holds all-party meeting
Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:19 AM IST
Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar held a meeting with various floor leaders on Sunday, a day before the Budget session of Parliament was set to resume, and discussed several issues, including how disruptions can be curbed, even as Opposition members signalled they will keep raising issues to confront the government
Cong keeps dreaming of digging my grave: Modi
Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Making a fresh pitch for a “double engine” government in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that voting in the same party at the Centre and state was necessary for development
Satish Kaushik death case, allegations against Vikas Malu: What we know so far
Published on Mar 12, 2023 11:19 PM IST