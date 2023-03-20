LIVE: Japanese PM Kishida to arrive for a two-day trip to India today
Mar 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Japanese PM likely to convince India for broader stance against Russia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to seek India’s assistance to forge a broader and stronger coalition to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine when he meets Narendra Modi on Monday, adding pressure on New Delhi to choose between major world democracies and a key supplier of energy and weapons.
“As leaders of the G-7 and G-20, I want us to communicate closely in an effort to strengthen cooperation,” Kishida said March 10 when announcing the trip. He is keen to understand India’s position, especially from the viewpoint of developing countries, said a senior Japanese official asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. (Bloomberg)
Mar 20, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Russian President makes surprise visit to Ukrainian city
President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to occupied Mariupol, the Ukrainian city largely destroyed in a months-long Russian siege, according to a Kremlin statement and video released on state television.
The highly classified visit was Putin’s first to one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed in September to have annexed as part of its invasion launched in February 2022. Ukrainian officials decried Putin’s visit, made under the cover of darkness. (Bloomberg)
Mar 20, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to arrive in India today
Kishida is set to arrive in India on March 20. PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart will make press statements after the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the media advisory.
In a tweet, the Japanese PM stressed that he would like to discuss the role that the two nations should play in tackling international challenges and strengthening India-Japan's "Special Strategic Global Partnership." He noted that India holds the G20 Presidency and Japan holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations (G7).
He tweeted, "I will visit #India and meet with Prime Minister Modi ( @narendramodi). This year, Japan will chair the G7 and India will chair the G20. I would like to exchange views on the role that our two countries should play in resolving the mountain of international challenges, and to further strengthen our "Special Strategic Global Partnership." (ANI)