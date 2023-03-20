Home / India News / LIVE: Japanese PM Kishida to arrive for a two-day trip to India today
LIVE: Japanese PM Kishida to arrive for a two-day trip to India today

Updated on Mar 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Mar 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    Japanese PM likely to convince India for broader stance against Russia

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to seek India’s assistance to forge a broader and stronger coalition to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine when he meets Narendra Modi on Monday, adding pressure on New Delhi to choose between major world democracies and a key supplier of energy and weapons.

    “As leaders of the G-7 and G-20, I want us to communicate closely in an effort to strengthen cooperation,” Kishida said March 10 when announcing the trip. He is keen to understand India’s position, especially from the viewpoint of developing countries, said a senior Japanese official asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. (Bloomberg)

  • Mar 20, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    Russian President makes surprise visit to Ukrainian city

    President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to occupied Mariupol, the Ukrainian city largely destroyed in a months-long Russian siege, according to a Kremlin statement and video released on state television.

    The highly classified visit was Putin’s first to one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed in September to have annexed as part of its invasion launched in February 2022. Ukrainian officials decried Putin’s visit, made under the cover of darkness. (Bloomberg)

  • Mar 20, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to arrive in India today

    Kishida is set to arrive in India on March 20. PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart will make press statements after the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the media advisory.

    In a tweet, the Japanese PM stressed that he would like to discuss the role that the two nations should play in tackling international challenges and strengthening India-Japan's "Special Strategic Global Partnership." He noted that India holds the G20 Presidency and Japan holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations (G7).

    He tweeted, "I will visit #India and meet with Prime Minister Modi ( @narendramodi). This year, Japan will chair the G7 and India will chair the G20. I would like to exchange views on the role that our two countries should play in resolving the mountain of international challenges, and to further strengthen our "Special Strategic Global Partnership." (ANI)

breaking news

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Mumbai project a factor in differences with NCP on Adani: Cong leaders

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 02:02 AM IST

The comments came after the Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) refused to sign a complaint against the Adani Group that was addressed to the Enforcement Directorate

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest against the Adani Group at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on March 17. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story

Visva-Bharati sends eviction notice to Amartya Sen

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Visva-Bharati, West Bengal’s only central university, has issued a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, asking him to show cause why an eviction order should not be issued against him for not vacating a portion of a land on the campus that he is allegedly illegally occupying.

**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Kolkata: Nobel Laureate and Bharat Ratna economist Amartya Sen during an interview, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_14_2023_000083B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Close Story

Home ministry begins process to sell enemy properties

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 02:22 AM IST

Enemy properties valued between ₹1 crore and ₹100 crore will be disposed of by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.

There are a total of 12,611 establishments called enemy property, estimated to be worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore, in the country. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

LG Manoj Sinha lays the foundation stone for a 250-crore mall in Srinagar, calls it J&K’s first FDI project

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Sinha also participated in the India-UAE investor meet at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha performs 'bhoomi pujan' during foundation stone laying of mall by Dubai's Emaar Group, at Sempora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)
ByAshiq Hussain
Close Story

Kerala Bishop voices support for BJP, Oppn mounts attack

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Addressing a meeting of the Catholic farmers’ conference on Sunday in Thalassery, archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani said there was no need to keep the country’s ruling party away from the church

Kerala BJP president K Surendran welcomed the statement of the archbishop of Roman Catholic Church in Thalassery. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram:
Close Story

OTTs given freedom for creativity, not obscenity, says I&B minister

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 02:38 AM IST

“The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT (over the top) platforms”, Anurag Thakur said.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference in Nagpur on March 19. (PTI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Close Story

Kochi civic body plans to file appeal against NGT’s 100 crore fine

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 01:07 AM IST

The NGT on Saturday pulled up the corporation and the state government for violating the statutory sold waste management rules and orders of the apex court repeatedly

The massive fire and billowing smoke that started at the solid waste dump yard in Kochi’s Brahmapuram on March 2 was controlled by March 14 and the city was filled with toxic fumes forcing more than 1400 people to seek medical aid. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram:
Close Story

4 Amritpal Singh associates taken to jail in Assam

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 01:50 AM IST

A 27-member team of Punjab Police headed by inspector general of prisons and superintendent of police Tejbir Singh Hundal brought the four arrested persons in an airforce plane on Sunday morning.

Four associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail, in Assam, on Sunday. (PTI)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Close Story

BJP will be finished like Congress for misusing probe agencies: Akhilesh

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Pressing for a nationwide caste census, which, he said was the biggest issue at the moment, Akhilesh Yadav claimed the BJP is trying to avoid it

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference on the concluding day of the party’s two-day National Executive Meeting, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
ByTanmay Chatterjee
Close Story

3 more FIRs against Amritpal Singh as Punjab continues its crackdown

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 01:58 AM IST

Earlier, four cases were registered against Singh in connection with several criminal cases, including spreading religious hatred.

Amritsar police hold a flag march, amid a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, at Heritage street near Golden Temple on Sunday. (PTI)
ByNavrajdeep Singh and Anil Sharma, Jalandhar/amritsar
Close Story

Search for Amritpal Singh on, security tightened in Punjab

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 04:05 AM IST

The Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday noon.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to instil a sense of security among the residents amid a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is currently on the run, in Amritsar.(Raminder Pal Singh)
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Navrajdeep Singh, Chandigarh/jalandhar
Close Story

Police quiz Rahul Gandhi at home over Bharat Jodo speech

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 02:59 AM IST

The visit, Delhi Police officials said, was in connection with Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in his speech that “women are still being sexually assaulted”.

Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Thursday, saying he will seek to speak on his London speech, but the party has held that the government is not allowing him in order to silence him.
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi
Close Story

Allowing 1.5°C warming will mean more heatwaves, extreme weather: Jean-Pascal van Ypersele

india news
Published on Mar 19, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Allowing the world to get warmer by more than 1

HT Image
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Close Story

Rain, hailstorm damage wheat crop in key states

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 04:02 AM IST

Storms, rain or hail could batter almost the entire country for another two days, an update by the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours.
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Close Story
