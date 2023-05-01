LIVE: BSP MP Afzal Ansari loses Lok Sabha seat after conviction
May 01, 2023 07:44 PM IST
BSP MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, loses Lok Sabha seat after conviction
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Monday following his conviction in a 2007 Gangsters Act case. Read more
May 01, 2023 07:23 PM IST
WhatsApp bans over 47 lakh Indian accounts in March
Over 4.7 million WhatsApp accounts have been banned in India in last month followed by the ‘negative feedback’ received from users, according to a monthly report published by the Meta-owned instant messaging platform. Read more
May 01, 2023 06:36 PM IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road area
A fire has been reported from Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road. The fire was reported from inside a shop. Further details awaited.
May 01, 2023 06:29 PM IST
At ₹1.87 lakh crore, highest ever monthly GST collection recorded in April
GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to ₹1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2023 is ₹1,87,035 crore of which CGST is ₹38,440 crore, SGST is ₹47,412 crore, IGST is ₹89,158 crore (including ₹34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,025 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The previous high collection of ₹1.68 lakh crore was in April last year.
"The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said.
May 01, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Temple committee advises pilgrims to check weather updates before heading for Char Dham Yatra
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay appealed to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath to take information about the weather before heading for yatra and said that the state government and the temple committee have made all arrangements for the Chardham Yatra. (ANI)
May 01, 2023 04:43 PM IST
FIR filed against AAP leader Ishudan Gadvi for a tweet ove ‘Mann ki Baat’
FIR against AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi for tweet claiming ₹830 crore spent on PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PTI says quoting officials.
May 01, 2023 04:22 PM IST
NSA Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterpart
NSA Ajit Doval on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani in Tehran focusing on economic, political and security ties between the two countries.
The National Security Advisor is on a day-long visit to Iran.
The two officials discussed economic, political and security issues concerning the two countries as well as the most important regional and international developments, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.
May 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST
Union minister G Kishan Reddy in stable condition, currently under observation at AIIMS
The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday. Read more
May 01, 2023 02:41 PM IST
Odisha begins its first-ever OBC survey with questions on education, healthcare and infrastructure
The Naveen Patnaik government on Monday began its first-ever survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to 208 backward castes in the state with a detailed questionnaire on the kind of houses they live in, their livelihood, access to basic infrastructure such as highways and railways and percentage of the cases in panchayatiraj institutions and urban local bodies.
The survey which will be conducted till May 27 kicked off in 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies with people queuing up at common service centres, PDS centres and anganwadi centres with their ration cards and Aadhar cards for participating in the survey. Those who can't go to the common service centres can submit the ICR survey forms on the survey portal. In offline mode, Anganwadi workers and teachers will be engaged as enumerators.
May 01, 2023 02:34 PM IST
Fierce fighting breaks out between two major forces in Sudan despite extension of truce: Report
Fierce fighting broke out again Monday between Sudan's army and paramilitaries despite the formal extension of a truce, after the United Nations warned the humanitarian situation reached “breaking point”, AFP reports
May 01, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu visits to extend support to protesting wrestlers
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday visited Jantar Mantar to extend his support to the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
May 01, 2023 01:19 PM IST
PM Modi expresses gratitude to Bill Gates for praising 'Mann ki Baat' program
May 01, 2023 12:38 PM IST
Ludhiana gas leak: Situation under observation, gas levels monitored for every 2 hrs
After the gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana killed at least 11 people, SDM of Ludhiana West stated that the situation is under observation and that they are monitoring gas levels every 2 hours, ANI reported.
“A technical team has been formed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board which will examine the disposal of all the industry's waste here. Investigation is on in the matter. Injured are undergoing treatment,” official further said.
May 01, 2023 11:44 AM IST
BJP workers stage sit-in protest outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence over renovation row
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday staged an indefinite sit-in protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the renovation row, ANI reported. Earlier, during a protest, BJP alleged that Delhi government has spent ₹45 crore on the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence during Covid outbreak.
May 01, 2023 11:21 AM IST
Centre blocks 14 mobile apps used by militants in Pak to send coded texts in J&K
The central government has blocked 14 mobile applications used by Militants in Pakistan to send coded texts in Jammu and Kashmir.
The banned messenger applications include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi and Threema.
May 01, 2023 10:51 AM IST
No forceful conversion incident reported in state in last many years: TN govt to SC
Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that no incident of forceful conversion has been reported in the State in the last many years. Citizens are at liberty to choose the religion they want to follow, TN said in an affidavit filed in a plea alleging forcible conversions, ANI reported. TN govt said that there is nothing illegal about missionaries spreading Christianity unless they employ unlawful means to do so.
May 01, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescue operation declared closed
The Search and Rescue operation declared closed at the building collapse site in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after 45 hours, ANI reported citing NDRF'a statement.
A total of 8 people have lost their lives in the collapse.
May 01, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport
Television actor Sheezan Khan filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport seized by police, ANI reported. Vasai court will hear this application of Sheezan Khan tomorrow.
May 01, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute at Hutatma Chowk on 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day.
May 01, 2023 08:24 AM IST
J&K L-G Sinha hands over appointment letter to widow of Kashmiri Pandit killed in terror attack
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over an appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, the widow of Sanjay Sharma, a civilian killed in a terror attack. Sinha also assured all possible assistance and support to the bereaved family while handing over the appointment letter to the widow at Raj Bhavan.
May 01, 2023 07:57 AM IST
Car in Delhi carries man hanging on bonnet for 2 to 3 km; victim says driver was drunk
A car in Delhi's Ashram Chowk carried a man hanging on bonnet for 2 to 3 km at around 11 pm on Sunday night, ANI reported.
"I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said the victim Chetan
May 01, 2023 07:27 AM IST
Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices revised; 19 kg costs ₹1856.50 from today
Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders and the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by ₹171.50 with effect from Monday, ANI reported citing sources.
Delhi retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1856.50.
May 01, 2023 07:07 AM IST
Union minister Kishan Reddy admitted to Delhi-AIIMS
Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy has been admitted to Delhi-AIIMS on Sunday night after complaining of chest congestion, ANI reported.
May 01, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Pak minister warns against sacrificing partnership with China for US
The latest US intelligence documents revealed that Minister of State for Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had cautioned the country against sacrificing its strategic partnership with China to maintain a cordial relationship with the United States, reported ANI citing ARY News.
May 01, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Fire breaks out at yarn dyeing company in Daman
A massive fire broke out at Rawalvasiya Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd company, in the Hathiyawal area of Daman during the wee hours of Monday. According to officials, around 15 fire engines reached the spot to bring the fire under control, reported ANI. No casualties have been reported.