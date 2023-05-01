Union minister G Kishan Reddy in stable condition, currently under observation at AIIMS

The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday. Union minister G Kishan Reddy during a session at the HT Tourism Conclave. (HT Photo)

Reddy, the minister for culture, tourism and development of north eastern region, was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Sunday night after he complained of upper abdominal discomfort.

He is under observation and evaluation, the hospital authorities stated.

"The minister was brought to AIIMS, New Delhi yesterday night with complaint of upper abdominal discomfort. He is stable and doing routine activities," according to the hospital.