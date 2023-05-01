Home / India News / G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after chest congestion complaints: Report

G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after chest congestion complaints: Report

PTI |
May 01, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The Union minister has been admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre, they said.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday. He was brought to the hospital around 10.50 pm following complaints of chest congestion, sources said.

G Kishan Reddy. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
