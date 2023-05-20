Live
Breaking: PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida in Hiroshima, holds bilateral talks
Published on May 20, 2023 05:23 AM IST
May 20, 2023 05:23 AM IST
PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart in Hiroshima
PM Narendra Modi met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima. “Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture,” said the PMO.
‘That’s why PM should be educated': Kejriwal on RBI's ‘ ₹2000 note’ move
Published on May 20, 2023 04:52 AM IST
The RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation.
Supreme Court halts scientific survey of structure inside Gyanvapi
Updated on May 20, 2023 02:00 AM IST
On May 12, the Allahabad HC set aside a Varanasi district court order rejecting a demand for carbon dating of structure found inside Gyanvapi Masjid complex.
Coimbatore blast: 190kg of explosive material bought for IED, says NIA
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:15 AM IST
The suicide bomber in October 2022 Coimbatore blast, Jameesha Mubeen, and two of his relatives had purchased 190 kg of explosive material.
, New DelhiNeeraj Chauhan
CJI reflects on friendship, golf, word wizardry as SC bids farewell to 3 judges
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:16 AM IST
While justice Joseph and justice Rastogi will step down on June 16 and June 17, justice Ramasubramanian will demit office on June 29.
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Calcutta HC stays order terminating jobs of 32,000 school teachers
Updated on May 20, 2023 01:00 AM IST
The Calcutta high court has stayed an order terminating jobs of around 32,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided primary schools until the end of September or until further orders. The court had earlier cancelled the appointments of these teachers in alleged violation of norms.
YSRCP MP evades CBI interrogation again
Updated on May 20, 2023 12:59 AM IST
The SC on Wednesday refused to entertain the MP’s plea seeking a direction to the Telangana high court to grant him anticipatory bail
CBI summons TMC’s Abhishek in school recruitment case
Updated on May 20, 2023 12:59 AM IST
CBI on Friday summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on Saturday in connection with the multi-crore School Service Commission recruitment scam,
Oppn mounts pressure on TN govt, seeks Senthil Balaji’s removal
Updated on May 20, 2023 12:57 AM IST
AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palanisami will be leading a statewide protest on May 22
SC order on Amaravati’s weaker section plots may benefit Jagan govt
Updated on May 20, 2023 12:55 AM IST
The SC directed APCRDA to not take up any constructions in the pattas distributed among the poor till the court dismisses the case
District judiciary’s independence part of basic structure: Supreme Court
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:10 AM IST
For most litigants in this country, the court added, the only physically accessible institution for accessing justice is the district judiciary
Share files on ex-MP Anand Mohan’s remission: Supreme Court to Bihar
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:09 AM IST
The SC on Friday directed the Bihar government to produce the files relating to the April 24 decision granting remission to former Bihar MP Anand Mohan.
Can’t seek immunity from legal provisions because contract in President’s name: SC
Updated on May 20, 2023 12:46 AM IST
Defending the Centre, ASG argued that the contract in the case stands on a different footing as it is entered into in the name of the President
Defence production beats ₹1 lakh crore mark on back of crucial reforms
Updated on May 20, 2023 01:55 AM IST
India on Friday announced that the value of defence production in the country crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time.
, New DelhiRahul Singh
Navy accords hero’s welcome to its champion sailor Abhilash Tomy
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:17 AM IST