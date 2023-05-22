Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit
LIVE: PM Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit

india news
Updated on May 22, 2023 06:30 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • May 22, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users

    Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved, reports Reuters.

  • May 22, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    PM Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

    14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are participating in the summit.

  • May 22, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    PM Modi, Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae hold talks at historic Government House in Port Moresby

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Papua New Guinea, held talks with Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae at the historic Government House on Monday in Port Moresby, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

  • May 22, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune

    Two people were killed and five others were left injured in a road accident involving several cars here in the pune city of Maharashtra, police said late Sunday, reports ANI.

  • May 22, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    Instagram down for thousands of users

    Meta Platform Inc's Instagram said the company was aware that some people were having trouble accessing the app on Sunday after users globally complained of service disruption, reports Reuters.

