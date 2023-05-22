LIVE: PM Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit
May 22, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users
Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved, reports Reuters.
May 22, 2023 06:14 AM IST
PM Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.
14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are participating in the summit.
May 22, 2023 05:58 AM IST
PM Modi, Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae hold talks at historic Government House in Port Moresby
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Papua New Guinea, held talks with Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae at the historic Government House on Monday in Port Moresby, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
May 22, 2023 05:42 AM IST
Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune
Two people were killed and five others were left injured in a road accident involving several cars here in the pune city of Maharashtra, police said late Sunday, reports ANI.
May 22, 2023 05:28 AM IST
Instagram down for thousands of users
Meta Platform Inc's Instagram said the company was aware that some people were having trouble accessing the app on Sunday after users globally complained of service disruption, reports Reuters.