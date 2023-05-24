Home / India News / LIVE: CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building
Live

LIVE: CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 05:31 AM IST

Breaking news today May 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 24, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Techie detained for photographing US landmarks over possible attacks gets 12 years in prison

    A New Jersey software developer who prosecutors say once photographed landmarks in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., for possible terrorist attacks was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison by a federal judge who said it seemed he no longer was a danger.

    In fact, Judge Paul G. Gardephe noted, Alexei Saab, 46, has become a model prisoner since his 2019 arrest, helping others incarcerated at New York City's federal jails to get high school equivalency certificates, learn English and find relief from psychological problems.

    Gardephe called Saab's 2005 exit from his relationship with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Islamic Jihad Organization and the “peaceful and productive” life he lived in the New York City area afterward among “inconvenient facts” that made it impossible to grant the government's request that Saab be incarcerated for 20 years. (AP)

  • May 24, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    US man deliberately crashes truck near White House, arrested

    A man who crashed a U-Haul truck containing a Nazi flag near the White House has been arrested and charged with trying to kill or harm the president, police said Tuesday.

    The driver apparently drove deliberately into bollards outside Lafayette Park just before 10:00 pm (0200 GMT) on Monday, the US Park Police said, adding that no one was injured.

    TV images showed a red and black swastika banner that had been found during a police search of the truck.

    President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation Tuesday morning, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

    "He's relieved that no one was injured last night and grateful to the agents and law enforcement officers who responded so quickly," she told reporters. (AFP)

  • May 24, 2023 05:13 AM IST

    CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

    Amid the opposition's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony slated to take place on May 28.

    CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI.

    Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of "bypassing" the President.

    "Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses..." CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 05:31 AM IST

Breaking news today May 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Exchange of 2,000 notes at banks largely smooth on Day 1

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 05:02 AM IST

On May 19, RBI announced the withdrawal of the ₹2,000 denomination notes from circulation, and advised people to exchange or deposit these by 30 September.

People stand in a queue to exchange <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 notes at a bank in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

SC to HC: Take up MP’s pre-arrest bail plea in 2019 murder case

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Apprehending arrest in the case, Avinash Reddy approached the top court for a direction to the high court’s vacation bench to take up his matter at the earliest.

YSR Congress Party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas

NIA team travels to the UK in Indian High Commission attack probe

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The team will meet officials of Scotland Yard and Metropolitan Police in London this week to gather details on the suspects and evidence on the attack.

The agency took over the probe from Delhi police after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) met with UK home office representatives in April. (File photo for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Satyajit Ray first copyright owner of movie ‘Nayak’: Delhi HC

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:24 AM IST

HC ruling came while deciding a lawsuit by the family of film’s producer RD Bansal who contended that the copyright to the film and screenplay belonged to them

Satyajit Ray first copyright owner of movie ‘Nayak’: Delhi HC
ByHT Correspondent

Cheetah cub dies in MP, dehydration suspected

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST

A cheetah cub has died at Kuno National Park in India, with officials suspecting dehydration and weakness. The death is within expected mortality rates for cheetah cubs.

The cheetah was born to Namibian cheetah Jwala, who was earlier named Siyaya, in the last week of March. (File Photo /ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Mango bears brunt of extreme weather

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Mango yields were largely impacted due to unexpected heatwave, unseasonal rain and extreme weather last year

Mango yields had to bear huge loss due to extreme weather last year (PTI)
ByZia Haq

CBI has a strong case against 2G scam accused: Officials

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:14 AM IST

A special court, while acquitting the suspects, had said the federal agency’s charges were based on “rumour, gossip and speculation”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has contended that it has strong documentary evidence that was previously ignore. (Representational image)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Suspension of Indian-origin doctor over sexual assault upheld in UK

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Dr Prashant Sankaye, a musculoskeletal specialist, has lost his appeal against a 12-month suspension for sexually assaulting a patient during an ultrasound in London in 2020. The High Court upheld the decision of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal, which found him guilty of sexual misconduct.

HT Image
ByDanish Khan

Fake yellow fever vaccine attracts govt crackdown

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 04:39 AM IST

There have been reports of private centres providing the shots illegally in certain parts of the country.

Representational Image
ByRhythma Kaul

The chemistry behind hooch tragedies

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 04:26 AM IST

Over 50 people have died in a series of hooch tragedies in Bihar (last month) and at two locations in Tamil Nadu (last week).

Family members of a hooch tragedy victim in Bihar.
ByKabir Firaque

Women bag top three ranks in UPSC again

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Ishita Kishore tops the exam, followed by Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi. Of the top 25 candidates, 14 are women and 11 men.

Ishita Kishore with her family on Tuesday (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

Trust, respect at heart of India-Aus ties: Modi

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The deepening ties between India and Australia are rooted in “mutual trust and mutual respect” and the two sides are focused on enhancing connectivity and trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a diaspora event in Sydney that he addressed alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Kejriwal gets Mamata on his side in anti-ordinance push

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday secured the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as he began his campaign to seek backing from Opposition parties against a Union government ordinance brought to curb the Delhi government’s administrative powers, days after a verdict by the Supreme Court upheld the primacy of the city-state’s elected government over bureaucracy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

1947 Partition studies in DU may begin with ‘8th century invasions’

india news
Updated on May 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST

New Delhi “Germs of separatism that the central leadership failed to contain”; “the way Congress Working Committee consented to Partition without consulting Gandhi”; and “the reason for the non-insistence of central leadership on having the Frontier Province with India” — these are some of the questions that will be investigated by a new centre for Independence and Partition Studies to be set up by Delhi University, according to a draft concept note issued by an eight-member panel set up by the university to oversee the upcoming centre

HT Image
BySadia Akhtar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out