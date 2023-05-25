Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit
Live

LIVE: PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Breaking news today May 25, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 25, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    Chinese hackers spying on US critical infrastructure: Report

    A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been spying on a wide range of U.S. critical infrastructure organizations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

  • May 25, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    3 ex-officers indicted in death of Black man seen on video being shocked with stun guns

    A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year's eve arrest, reports AP.

  • May 25, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Chembur, four fire engines on spot

    Fire broke out in Chembur's Swastik Chamber. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire was doused. No casualty was reported, ANI reports.

  • May 25, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    UK PM Sunak encourages NHS patients to book private health care

    Rishi Sunak’s government promised a shake-up of health care in England that will allow patients to book free treatment in private hospitals, in an effort to cut record waiting lists. reports Bloomberg.

    Patients will be able to use the NHS app or website to choose from up to five providers — including in the independent sector — for operations, scans and procedures, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement.

  • May 25, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed at New Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning to welcome PM Modi on his arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit.

  • May 25, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    JP Nadda, other BJP leaders arrive at Delhi airport to welcome PM Modi

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday early morning to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his arrival after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

    BJP national President is accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Over 8,500 suspected heat-related illness reported in India since March 1

india news
Published on May 25, 2023 06:17 AM IST

NCDC also discovered few deaths this year in several states.

Over 8,500 heat-related illness reported.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Breaking news today May 25, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Online tickets to Andaman and Nicobar islands back amid project row

india news
Published on May 25, 2023 04:59 AM IST

On May 21, Hindustan Times reported there were restrictions on non-islanders traveling to Great Nicobar.

The local administration, however, said access to Great Nicobar Island is permitted, but visit to tribal area requires pass as per regulations (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

BJP brass steps in to resolve rift between leaders in Tripura

india news
Published on May 25, 2023 04:48 AM IST

Several workers of the state's ruling party have raised complaints against chief minister Manik Saha over a host of issues.

An earlier photo of Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (right) and his predecessor Biplab Deb (left), both BJP leaders (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi, Agartala

How 19 parties came on board for joint statement on new Parliament

india news
Published on May 25, 2023 04:23 AM IST

However, non-BJP and non-NDA parties such as BJD, SAD, TDP and YSRCP will attend the May 28 ceremony.

Opposition parties are objecting to the prime minister, and not the President, inaugurating the new Parliament.
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Telangana govt to mark state’s formation with 21-day festivities

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The schedule of the 21-day long celebrations was finalized at a meeting held by the chief minister on Tuesday. Earlier, KCR unveiled the logo for the Telangana formation day celebrations

The decennial celebrations will be launched by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao by paying tribute to those who laid down their lives for the formation of separate Telangana state and unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Amaravati farmers protest house sites to poor, many held

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The development took place a day before chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to distribute house site pattas to over 50,000 poor families for construction of weaker section houses

Farmers have been agitating for over two years demanding that the capital city be retained in Amaravati. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Jagan says his party will attend new Parliament building inauguration

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:04 AM IST

YSRCP president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dedicating the new Parliament complex to the nation

YSRCP president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Infant seized from adoptive parents, reunited with biological mother after Rajasthan high court order

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:59 AM IST

According to a report by Bhilwara police in the court, the woman, a resident of the district, was 17 years old when she gave birth to a girl in August last year

On Tuesday, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan high court directed the Mumbai couple to return the baby to her biological mother. (Archive)
ByDinesh Bothra

Hyd cops resolve murder mystery

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:59 AM IST

In 2018, Anuradha had given a loan of ₹7 lakh to Chandramohan, but the latter had not returned the amount despite her repeated requests. He hatched a plan to kill her

The Hyderabad police recovered the parts of the torso of the woman from the residence of a stock market broker B Chandramohan (48), who had cut the torso into pieces. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Sceptre from TN to Nehru to be displayed in New Parliament

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Rajaji is said to have approached the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam – a Saivaite Mutt which is over 500 years old. A 5-feet Sengol with a nandi (bull) atop was commissioned by the Adheenam

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted this picture of a golden sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building on May 28, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

CM Stalin woos investors in Singapore; six MoUs signed

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Stalin announced that a monument will be established in Tamil Nadu for the late Lee Kuan Yew (LKY), Singapore’s first prime minister, considered the founding father of the country

Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin with Singapore minister of transport and trade S Iswaran on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Techie from Delhi mistakenly held in Punjab sacrilege case

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The man arrested at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday  in the 2015 Punjab sacrilege case turned out to be a techie from Delhi who was mistaken for the prime accused Sandeep Bareta, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

HT Image
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

In two years, states transfer 40 cases to NCB

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Over the last two years, states have transferred at least 40 drug related cases to the NCB, after doing almost none between 2007 and 2021.

Two persons were arrested and drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore was seized in Assam on April 20.
ByPrawesh Lama

Test cough syrups meant for exports on priority: DCGI

india news
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:34 AM IST

DCGI on Wednesday directed state drugs regulators and government laboratories to test cough syrup samples meant for exports “on top priority” and issue reports at the earliest.

Outside the office of Marion Biotech in Noida. (Reuters)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
