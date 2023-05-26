Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi CM house renovation cost 52 cr, says factual report
Live

LIVE: Delhi CM house renovation cost 52 cr, says factual report

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 05:21 AM IST

Breaking news today May 26, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India in early June

    Lloyd Austin, the United States (US) secretary of defense, will visit India in early June to advance discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs in the department of defense said on Thursday. Read more

  • May 26, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Delhi CM house renovation cost 52 cr, vigilance submits to LG: Report

    Renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence incurred a total cost of 52.71 crore, according to a "factual report" submitted by the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate to the lieutenant governor, official sources said on Thursday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

KCR releases 105 crore for 21-day event to mark formation of T’gana

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 01:05 AM IST

KCR directed that the finance department release the amount to all the 33 district collectors in the state to conduct the 21-day-long celebrations in a big way, an official release said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the district collectors to follow the day-wise schedule finalised for the districts. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

3-yr-old girl sleeping in parking lot crushed to death by car in Hyd

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Police said Ramakrishna, who returned home, straightaway drove the vehicle to the allotted parking lot without noticing the girl sleeping at a corner. He ran the vehicle over the sleeping girl

Police said the victim’s parents were taking part in the construction of a building adjacent to the apartment in Hyderabad and the mother brought the girl to the apartment and put her to sleep in the shade in the parking lot as it was hot outside. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Fight for stringent punishment will go on, says Rakbar’s family

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:27 AM IST

“The decision has brought some peace to us, but we intend to go to the Supreme Court to get justice,” said Rakbar’s brother

Rakbar Khan (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Manipur tense day after 1 killed in fresh violence

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:24 AM IST

A day after fresh incidents of ethnic violence were reported from parts of Manipur, the state returned to a sense of tenuous calm on Thursday.

Shops remain shut at a market in Imphal on Thursday, a day after fresh clashes erupted in Manipur. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondents, Imphal/new Delhi

16-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case this month

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 03:06 AM IST

Senior police officials said that the student came to Kota a little over a month ago from Nalanda in Bihar to prepare for NEET.

The teen was found hanging in his room. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent

Candidates with same name, roll number claim 44th UPSC rank

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Two individuals with the same name and roll number from different states have claimed the All India Rank 44 in the Union Public Service Commission examination. They plan to approach the police and UPSC for clarity on the matter.

Union Public Service Commission. (Representational photo)
BySunil Rahar

MiG-29K fighter jet makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:04 AM IST

The aircraft carrier is currently sailing in the Arabian Sea. It was commissioned into the navy last September.

Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter jet lands on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for the first time, on Wednesday night. (PTI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

‘All LAC missions performed with ease': India's only female Rafale pilot

india news
Published on May 26, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is the only female pilot in the two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft deployed in Ambala and Hashimara.

Shivangi Singh represented the Indian Air Force in the French exercise Orion in France. (ANI)
ANI |

Centre pegs India's foodgrain output at record 330MT in 2022-23

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Despite a prolonged spell of untimely rain and hail in April 2023, the ministry said the production of winter-sown wheat is pegged at 112.74 million tonnes.

Food output is closely linked to inflation as well as growth of the rural economy. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

'BJP has no answer for Chhattisgarh model': Bhupesh Baghel to HT

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:34 AM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister says that central agencies were pressuring people to “take his name” and implicate him

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that ever since the raids started in 2020, all ED and IT officers who come to Chhattisgarh for raids pressurise people to take my name (HT)
ByRitesh Mishra

Number theory: Green energy overturns investment gap, needs to cover lost ground

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:32 AM IST

The world is expected to invest $1.74 trillion (2022 prices) in clean energy in 2023, 1.7 times the money which will go in fossil fuel investments.

Storing energy at lower prices is one of the central challenges in making things such as solar energy economically viable.(AP)
ByAbhishek Jha

'With all our medals, we thought we’d be heard': Bajrang Punia tells HT

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Olympic medal-winning wrestler, Bajrang Punia, has been protesting with fellow wrestlers over the last 33 days for the arrest of the former WFI president.

Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, (PTI)
ByShantanu Srivastava

In Rakbar Khan lynching case, four cow vigilantes sentenced to 7 years in jail

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 01:09 AM IST

A fifth accused, a VHP member Nawal Kishore Sharma, whom the family accused as the main suspect, was acquitted on account of “insufficient evidence.”

Rakbar Khan (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByDevendra Bhardwaj, Alwar

BJP pushes back against Opposition’s boycott of new Parliament launch event

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the charge, criticising 21 opposition parties that decided to withdraw from the inauguration of new Parliament.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to make a veiled reference to the controversy in his remarks after returning from a three-nation visit.(ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Amit Shah to visit Manipur after fresh violence, hold talks with stakeholders

india news
Updated on May 26, 2023 05:22 AM IST

This is the first announcement of a high-level intervention by the Centre in Manipur since May 3, when since ethnic clashes broke out.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Guwahati: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the gathering at the laying foundation ceremony of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), in Guwahati, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2023_000255B)(PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out